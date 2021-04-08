Chris King to miss at least two more Islanders broadcasts

Longtime Islanders radio play-by-play voice Chris King will miss at least two more games as he remains in COVID-19 protocol.

Analyst Greg Picker will handle the play-by-play duties for both Thursday night’s game against the Flyers at Nassau Coliseum and Friday night’s home match against the Rangers.

Cory Wright, the Islanders senior manager for web content, will again join Picker in the radio booth for both games.

King has already been forced to sit out three games. He has been a part of the Islanders’ radio broadcasts since 1999 and took over the play-by-play duties in 2010.