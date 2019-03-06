TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders recall Christopher Gibson with Robin Lehner's status unclear

The goaltender suffered an apparent head injury in Tuesday night's win over the Senators, prompting the team to make the move.

Islanders goaltender Christopher Gibson makes a glove save

Islanders goaltender Christopher Gibson makes a glove save against the Penguins in the first period of a game at Barclays Center on March 20, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
OTTAWA, Ontario – The Islanders recalled goalie Christopher Gibson from Bridgeport (AHL) on an emergency basis on Wednesday in what is probably not a good sign for Robin Lehner’s status, at least in the short term.

The Islanders conclude a home-and-home series with the Senators on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre and Lehner left Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum at 15:20 of the third period with what appeared to be a head issue.

Lehner was bowled over by Brady Tkachuk and was flat on his back in distress on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s ensuing video-reviewed tying goal. Lehner was attended to by the medical staff and tried to skate off what was bothering him before being sent off the ice.

The Islanders did not have an update on Lehner on Wednesday.

Gibson, 26, is 3-4-3 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 13 career NHL games with the Islanders. He is 18-9-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .857 save percentage for Bridgeport this season.

Thomas Greiss, who made two saves in relief of Lehner, then stopped both of the Senators’ shootout attempts, is expected to start on Thursday night.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

