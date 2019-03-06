OTTAWA, Ontario – The Islanders recalled goalie Christopher Gibson from Bridgeport (AHL) on an emergency basis on Wednesday in what is probably not a good sign for Robin Lehner’s status, at least in the short term.

The Islanders conclude a home-and-home series with the Senators on Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre and Lehner left Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum at 15:20 of the third period with what appeared to be a head issue.

Lehner was bowled over by Brady Tkachuk and was flat on his back in distress on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s ensuing video-reviewed tying goal. Lehner was attended to by the medical staff and tried to skate off what was bothering him before being sent off the ice.

The Islanders did not have an update on Lehner on Wednesday.

Gibson, 26, is 3-4-3 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 13 career NHL games with the Islanders. He is 18-9-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .857 save percentage for Bridgeport this season.

Thomas Greiss, who made two saves in relief of Lehner, then stopped both of the Senators’ shootout attempts, is expected to start on Thursday night.