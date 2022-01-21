Clark Gillies, one of the key members of the Islanders' Stanley Cup dynasty and a Hockey Hall of Famer, has died at 67.

The team announced Gillies' death shortly after their 4-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at UBS Arena. The team did not reveal the cause of death.

"The entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies," Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said. "He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander. The pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do anything to win. Off the ice, he was just as big of a presence, always taking the time to give back to the local community. The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family."

Gillies, a native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, scored 304 goals and 359 assists for 663 points in 872 games with the Isles. He was one of 17 Islanders players that won four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-1983 and also was a member of the group that set the NHL record of 19 straight playoff series wins, a mark that still stands today.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Clark Gillies, a tower of strength on the ice for the dynastic New York Islanders of the early 1980s and a pillar of the Long Island community ever since," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Gillies helped define the term 'power forward' during a 14-season, Hall of Fame career with the Islanders and Buffalo Sabres that was highlighted by winning four straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders.

"His 319 goals and 378 assists in 958 NHL games — and 47 goals and 47 assists in 164 Stanley Cup Playoff games — reflected his talent. The adoration and admiration of his teammates reflected the heart and passion he brought to our game. We send our deepest condolences to his family and his countless friends and fans."

Gillies was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 2002. Gillies represented the Islanders at the 1978 NHL All-Star Game and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 1978 and 1979. Gillies had his number 9 retired on December 7, 1996 and his banner now hangs in UBS Arena.

Current Islander Matt Martin said after meeting Clark Gillies, he always wanted to be like him: "He just represents everything being a New York Islander is."

Said Islanders captain Anders Lee: "It's a sad day."