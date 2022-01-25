In accordance with the family’s wishes, there will be a private memorial and interment for Clark Gillies, the Islanders’ Hall of Famer who passed away at the age of 67 from cancer on Friday, Emily Tyree, the executive director for The Clark Gillies Foundation, said in a statement to Newsday on Tuesday.

Tyree added those wishing to pay tribute to Clark Gillies’ memory can donate to his foundation at clarkgillies.org. It helps children who are physically, mentally or financially challenged and has donated around $4 million to organizations on Long Island. Huntington Hospital named its pediatric emergency unit for the foundation.