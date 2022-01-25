TODAY'S PAPER
Private service to be held for Islanders great Clark Gillies

Clark Gillies waves to the fans with his

Clark Gillies waves to the fans with his wife by his side while being honored for his career. Credit: NEWSDAY -SAVE/Paul Bereswill

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

In accordance with the family’s wishes, there will be a private memorial and interment for Clark Gillies, the Islanders’ Hall of Famer who passed away at the age of 67 from cancer on Friday, Emily Tyree, the executive director for The Clark Gillies Foundation, said in a statement to Newsday on Tuesday.

Tyree added those wishing to pay tribute to Clark Gillies’ memory can donate to his foundation at clarkgillies.org. It helps children who are physically, mentally or financially challenged and has donated around $4 million to organizations on Long Island. Huntington Hospital named its pediatric emergency unit for the foundation.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

