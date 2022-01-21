Photos of Islanders legend Clark Gillies, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2022.

New York Islanders Mike Bossy, center, gets knocked to the ice as he's checked by Toronto Maple Leafs Trevor Johansen (4) in the third period at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., Dec. 27, 1978. At right is Islanders Clark Gillies. The Islanders won 5-1.

Mike Bossy, right, of the New York Islanders, reacts after he scored the winning goal in overtime to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., April 20, 1978. At left are Clark Gillies of the Islanders and the Maple Leafs' captain Darryl Sittler. The Islanders have won both games of the Stanley Cup series. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

New York Islanders' Clark Gillies holds lup the Stanley Cup after victory at Nassau Coliseum on May 30, 1983.

Clark Gillies waves to the fans with his wife by his side while being honored for his career.

Clark Gillies #9 of the New York Islanders Alumni team laughs after tripping over the boards during the Hockey for Heroes 3 on 3 Hockey Tournament on April 16, 2005 at Nassau Coliseum.

Former linemates Bryan Trottier #19 and Clark Gillies #9 are seen during the Hockey for Heroes 3 on 3 Hockey Tournament on April 16, 2005 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.

From left, Clark Gillies #9, Denis Potvin #5, Mike Bossy #22 and Dave Langevin #26, wave to the crowd during a ceremony honoring the 25th anniversary of the Islanders' first Stanley Cup victory, before the game against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 4, 2006 at the Nassau Coliseum.

New York Islanders great Clark Gillies on stands next to his jersey hanging in the new Pediatric Emergency Department at Huntington Hospital, which the Hockey Hall of Famer helped make possible with a $2 million donation.

Former New York Islander Clark Gillies is honored before a game between the Islanders and Chicago at Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 13, 2014.

Former Islander Clark Gillies is honored prior to the game against Chicago at Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 13, 2014.

Former New York Islander Clark Gillies drops the ceremonial first puck between Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014 in Uniondale, New York. By Jim McIsaac

Former New York Islanders Clark Gillies is honored prior to the game between the islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on December 13, 2014 in Uniondale.

UNIONDALE, NY - JANUARY 29: The New York Islanders banners honoring the retired jerseys of Denis Potvin, Clark Gillies, Bryan Trottier, Mike Bossy, Bob Nystrom and Bill Smith are shown during the game against the Ottawa Senators on January 29, 2008 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Former Islanders Bobby Nystrom (L) and Clark Gillies (R) walk through the new Nassau Coliseum during an unveiling preview of modifications made to the Nassau Coliseum, Nov. 28. 2018, ahead of this upcoming weekend's return of the New York Islanders as they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Members of the Islanders alumni including Clark Gillies, center, and Eric Cairns, right, partner with Stop & Shop on its Annual Turkey Express program as the supermarket donates 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys each to food bank - Island Harvest Food Bank and Long Island Cares, November 4, 2021 in Elmont N.Y. at the UBS Arena.

Former Islanders left wing Clark Gillies presents an autographed jersey with his number on it to Kaelyn McCandless during the Dezy Strong fundraiser at the MIll Pond golf course on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

On Saturday, Islander alumni, including Clark Gillies, take a tour of the Belmont Park Arena construction site on Oct. 12, 2019.