Islanders fans and players paid tribute to Clark Gillies before the Isles' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the first game since the announcement of Gillies' death.

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is seen surrounded by flowers prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by a fan prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by fans prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by a fan prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Eddie Malin of East Patchogue pays his respects at the Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by a fan prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Kimberly Moisa of Commack leaves flowers at the Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Kimbery Moisa of Commack takes a photo of the Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.