TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders fans pay tribute to Clark Gillies

Print

Islanders fans and players paid tribute to Clark Gillies before the Isles' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, the first game since the announcement of Gillies' death.

The New York Islanders Hall of Fame plaque
Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is seen surrounded by flowers prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The New York Islanders Hall of Fame plaque
Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by a fan prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The New York Islanders Hall of Fame plaque
Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by fans prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The New York Islanders Hall of Fame plaque
Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by a fan prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Eddie Malin of East Patchogue pays his respects
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Eddie Malin of East Patchogue pays his respects at the Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The New York Islanders Hall of Fame plaque
Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by a fan prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Kimberly Moisa of Commack leaves flowers at the
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kimberly Moisa of Commack leaves flowers at the Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Kimbery Moisa of Commack takes a photo of
Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kimbery Moisa of Commack takes a photo of the Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

The New York Islanders Hall of Fame plaque
Credit: Jim McIsaac

The Islanders Hall of Fame plaque of Clark Gillies is photographed by a fan prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

New York Sports

Islanders center Austin Czarnik looks on against
Czarnik to get second look on Barzal's line
NHL Hall of Famer Clark Gillies high fives
Maloney remembers Gillies as heart and soul of Isles' dynasty
Zach Cooks of Hofstra makes a fast break
Cooks comes off bench to propel Hofstra past Northeastern
Cam Reddish #21 of the New York Knicks
Reddish's debut may be Knicks' diversion from tailspin
Mets great Keith Hernandez throws out the first
It's a whole new ballgame when it comes to getting into Hall
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier walks on the
Bills DC Leslie Frazier interviews for Giants' head coach job
Didn’t find what you were looking for?