Fans attending Islanders playoff games at Nassau Coliseum will be able to buy food and drink at the games, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Good news,’’ the announcement on the team’s website read. "Concessions will be open inside Nassau Coliseum for the playoffs. Fans will be able to purchase food, non-alcoholic beverages, beer and wine.

"All transactions will be cashless, and reverse ATMs will not be available.’’

The Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Games 3 and 4 of the teams’ first-round playoff series at the Coliseum on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. In accordance with New York state regulations, the arena will be open to increased capacity, and about 6,200 are expected. Season-ticket members have priority access to purchase playoff tickets.

The first two games of the best-of-seven series were played in Pittsburgh, and the series is tied, 1-1.