TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders mulling over possible consequences of coronavirus

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders skates during the

Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders skates during the first period against the Rangers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 25. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Fans filled the stands at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night as the Islanders opened a four-game road trip against the Canucks.

But with daily changes seemingly made to the routines as the NHL and other sports leagues struggle to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, the Islanders have been forced to consider what it would be like to play in a building empty except for who the league deems as essential personnel.

“You never think something like that would happen or a situation like this,” captain Anders Lee said of the global coronavirus concerns. “But it’s all for the importance for the health of everyone involved, whether it’s players or employees and everyone that has to come to the rink. From our side, it’s that and doing our best to win games.”

The NHL on Monday barred non-essential personnel, such as the media, from its teams’ dressing rooms — the Islanders instituted that policy for Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. So, Lee, selected teammates and coach Barry Trotz spoke after Tuesday’s morning skate in an auxiliary dressing room in front of an Islanders’ banner and with the media and cameras cordoned off six feet away behind a security rope.

The San Jose Sharks on Monday said the team would “adhere to the mandated guidelines” after Santa Clara (California) County issued a mandatory order requiring “the cancellation of mass gatherings in the County.” The Sharks’ next home game is March 19.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has called for no spectators at indoor events in the state. The Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday released a statement saying the organization was aware of the governor’s recommendation but the team’s home games on Thursday and Saturday “will go on as scheduled and be open to ticketed fans.”

The Islanders are scheduled to play at Columbus on March 30, their final road game of the regular season.

“It’s moving pretty quick,” center Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “I’m sure everyone’s doing what’s possible to find a precaution for it. It’s something that’s a little bit out of our control right now. I think my mindset is not really toward that right now. It’s mostly hockey.”

“I’m pretty attuned,” center Mathew Barzal added. “Just checking Twitter and the news and seeing what’s going on. When I’m in New York, I’m a homebody regardless. I’m just going about my day. I’m not worrying about it too much. I’m not going around trying to live in a bubble. The NHL is taking good precautions with what’s going on, which is great. They’re trying to protect our players, protect everyone.”

Coach Barry Trotz said his team’s day-to-day routine has not been altered significantly, other than forcing him and his players to think about “the what-ifs.”

“You think a little bit about the future,” Trotz said. “It’s just scary times and whatever the government decides in terms of what’s right, then you have to do it. Whatever is best to put this thing to bed, everybody should be on board. There shouldn’t be any pushback.”

The Islanders have six home games remaining in the regular season, including four at the Coliseum. Their next home game is next Tuesday against the Flames at Barclays Center.

“The fans are really the seventh player,” Pageau said. “It would be really unfortunate if there were no fans.”

Trotz was asked to imagine playoff games without fans.

“It would be strange,” Trotz said. “A big element of the playoffs is the atmosphere. It would be quiet. We’ve got very competitive athletes. They’ll play just as hard with nobody in the stands.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (35-23-9)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Andrew Ladd-Brock Nelson-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Derick Brassard-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene-Noah Dobson

Semyon Varlamov (19-14-5-2.59 goals-against average, .915 save percentage)

Canucks (35-27-6)

J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson-Tyler Toffoli

Tanner Pearson-Bo Horvat-Brock Boeser

Antoine Roussel-Adam Gaudette-Zack MacEwen

Loui Eriksson-Brandon Sutter-Jake Virtanen

Alexander Edler-Troy Stecher

Quinn Hughes-Christopher Tanev

Oscar Fantenberg-Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko (12-10-2, 3.03, .904)

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to the Giants get three compensatory picks in 2020 draft
Jordan Montgomery of the Yankees delivers a pitch Montgomery sharp in spring training outing for Yankees
New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez wiping sweat Sanchez has the flu, not tested for coronavirus
Thomas O'Connell of the St. John's Red Storm O'Connell lives out his dream on St. John's hoops team
Robby Anderson of the Jets celebrates his second-quarter Robby Anderson says he wants to return to Jets
Knicks center Taj Gibson dunks against the Magic For Knicks, game takes backseat to coronavirus concerns
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search