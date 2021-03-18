Goalie Cory Schneider returned to the Islanders and participated in Thursday’s morning skate following a three-week leave of absence after his 14-year-old nephew died in his family’s house fire in Maine.

Theodore Hedstrom, 14, died on Feb. 24. Schneider and his wife, Jill, started a GoFundMe campaign to offset the family’s medical and rebuilding bills.

"With what Cory has been going through, he’s missed a lot of time because of the tragedy within the family," coach Barry Trotz said. "The people who know and have gotten to know him recognize what a quality person he is. So, it’s just like your own family. Something happens within that real tight group within your own family, you always feel for that person. But, when they come back, it’s a nice feel to have those people back in the family again.

"I’m sure, for him, getting back into this process is really critical to focus on getting back in shape and being on the ice because he hasn’t been on the ice for a while."

Schneider, who turned 35 on Thursday, signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with the Islanders after the Devils bought out the final two seasons of his seven-year, $42 million deal.

He has dressed as the backup goalie six times but has yet to play for the Islanders.

Dobson still out

Defenseman Noah Dobson remained on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list for the fifth straight day and missed his third game as the Islanders faced the Flyers at Nassau Coliseum.

Sebastian Aho continued to sub for Dobson in the lineup, paired with Andy Greene.

Isles files

Michael Dal Colle, a healthy scratch the previous two games, came back into the lineup for Austin Czarnik on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s left wing…Defenseman Thomas Hickey, Ross Johnston and Leo Komarov were the healthy scratches.