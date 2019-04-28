After managing just one goal against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek in the first 90 minutes of their second-round playoff series, the Islanders had to think they got a break when an injury forced Mrazek to leave Game 2 of the series early in the second period Sunday.

But Carolina’s backup goalie, Curtis McElhinney, who had watched all seven games of the Hurricanes first-series win over Washington and hadn’t played in a game since April 6, the final day of the regular season, stopped all 17 shots he faced as the Hurricanes came back to beat the Isles, 2-1, to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which now shifts to Raleigh, N.C., for Games 3 and 4 Wednesday and Friday.

“Mac’s been great all year, so there was no, ‘Oh, no – we’ve got to put that guy in!’ ’’ Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said of McElhinney, who took over when Mrazek left the game at 6:27 of the second period with a lower-body injury.

Carolina lost three players to injury in the game, defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and forward Saku Maenalanen were the others. But Mrazek’s loss was no doubt the most significant. McElhinney, who played 33 games in the regular season and had a career-high 20 wins (20-11-2) did the job, though.

“I had a couple of shots early on, and it allowed me to get into the game there, so that was nice,’’ McElhinney said. “And obviously I was seeing pucks early on, too.’’

A career backup, McElhinney became the first goalie whose first three playoff appearances came for different teams (Calgary in 2009, Toronto in 2018), and the third-oldest goalie (35 years, 340 days) at the time of his first NHL playoff win. He is one of only five goalies who earned their first playoff win at 35 or older, and the first to do so since Eddie Johnston in 1972.

Mrazek, who had stopped nine of 10 shots, went to the bench after the Hurricanes failed to score on a five-on-three power play in the second period. The 27-year-old seemed upset, banging his glove and stick, and then left for the locker room. McElhinney entered the game at that point, and former Stony Brook goaltender Todd Scarola got dressed as the emergency backup behind McElhinney.

McElhinney said he knew he was going to have to come into the game as soon as he saw Mrazek skate to the bench.

“He just looked a little off,’’ McElhinney said. “He was shaking his one leg, so he wasn’t right, and it was a matter of grabbing my helmet and making sure I was ready to go.’’

McElhinney had played against the Islanders once in the regular season, beating them, 4-3 on Jan. 8. He had some luck Sunday – Devon Toews beat him with 14.2 seconds left in the second period, but was ruled to have kicked the puck in, so the goal was disallowed. And the Islanders hit the post/crossbar three times in the third period but couldn’t score.

“They did a great job of just getting bodies out in front,’’ McElhinney said of the Islanders. “They can shoot it from up top, that’s for sure.’’