Michael Dal Colle sent back down to Bridgeport, Fritz called up

Coach Barry Trotz noted he used Dal Colle on the fourth line while he is a top-six forward for Bridgeport. "He's played a trustworthy game," Trotz said.

Michael Dal Colle #28 of the New York

Michael Dal Colle #28 of the New York Islanders skates during the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 in New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Barry Trotz is certain rookie Michael Dal Colle, selected fifth overall in 2014, will grow more comfortable with each successive opportunity in the NHL.

The 22-year-old left wing’s second stint with the Islanders ended when he was re-assigned to Bridgeport (AHL) and center Tanner Fritz, 27, was recalled before Saturday night’s game against the Hurricanes at Barclays Center.

Dal Colle, recalled on Nov. 15, went without a point in two games and was a healthy scratch for the second time in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win against the Devils at Prudential Center. He was also scoreless in four games last season.

“He’s played a trustworthy game,” said Trotz, noting he used Dal Colle on the fourth line while he is a top-six forward for Bridgeport. “The more that he’s up, the more that he’ll feel comfortable. He can release the puck pretty well. But you can tell the pace is a lot different. They don’t have the time they do in Bridgeport.”

Fritz, who started the season with the Islanders with an assist in two games and has two goals and eight assists in 17 games for the Sound Tigers, is playing Saturday between Ross Johnston and Cal Clutterbuck.

Be the best

The expectation for Nick Leddy, who played in his 600th NHL game on Saturday, is no secret to the Islanders defenseman.

“I keep telling him the way for us to be successful is for him to be our best defenseman,” Trotz said.

The offensive-minded Leddy, 27, ended a 31-game goal drought with a highlight-reel, end-to-end rush against the Devils. He’s also worked to improve defensively after being an NHL-worst minus-42 last season.

Leddy added he is trying to be more of a shooter and have less of a “pass-first mentality,” and is embracing Trotz’s expectation.

“Yeah, inside myself, I would like that,” Leddy said. “I try to be the best defenseman every night. Some nights you won’t be.”

Isles files

Left wing Matt Martin (upper body/injured reserve) missed his 10th straight game . . . Defenseman Luca Sbisa and center Stephen Gionta were the healthy scratches.

Andrew

