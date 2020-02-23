TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Derick Brassard resumes skating after fracturing cheek

Derick Brassard of the Islanders skates against the

Derick Brassard of the Islanders skates against the Flyers at Barclays Center on Feb. 11. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Derick Brassard resumed skating on Sunday for the first time since suffering a small fracture on his right cheek in front of his ear when he was hit by a puck in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss at Colorado.

He worked with healthy scratch Noah Dobson before the Islanders faced the Sharks at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and remains day-to-day. Brassard cleared concussion protocol and said he is not suffering from headaches, though he has had other symptoms such as nausea.

“I had a broken jaw so I had a plate [inserted],” Brassard said of a previous injury. “I got hit just above it. I’m lucky a little bit. When I was down, I thought my ear had split in half because of the pressure.”

Brassard practiced with a protective face shield that he’ll wear when he resumes playing.

If he can do it…

Jordan Eberle watched the Hurricanes’ 6-3 win at Toronto on Saturday night in which emergency goalie Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver who works for the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, stopped eight of 10 shots to help secure the win.

“I’ve got a lot of buddies back home that talk about it that they could be in the NHL,” Eberle said. “That’ll feed their fire for sure.”

Isles files

Andrew Ladd was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after logging 11:25 in Friday’s 4-1 win over the Red Wings, just his second NHL game this season. Rookie Kieffer Bellows was recalled from the Sound Tigers and in Sunday’s lineup…Cal Clutterbuck (left wrist), out since Dec. 19, played for Bridgeport both Saturday and Sunday. “He’s a little bit ahead of schedule,” Trotz said…Defenseman Thomas Hickey (lower body), out since Nov. 29, returned to the Sound Tigers’ lineup on Saturday but did not play Sunday…Ross Johnston remained the Islanders' other healthy scratch.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during a spring Matz thinks he has fixed his first-inning problems
St. John's Julian Champagnie reacts to a call St. John's conference woes continue in rout
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes during a spring training Cespedes expects to be ready for Opening Day
Nets guard Garrett Temple reacts with center DeAndre Nets' thriving second unit compensates for loss of Kyrie
Yoenis Cespedes speaks to media
Mets' Pete Alonso celebrates with teammates as he Drones, TrackMan, multiple cameras -- Mets are high-tech
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search