Derick Brassard resumes skating after fracturing cheek

Derick Brassard resumed skating on Sunday for the first time since suffering a small fracture on his right cheek in front of his ear when he was hit by a puck in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss at Colorado.

He worked with healthy scratch Noah Dobson before the Islanders faced the Sharks at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and remains day-to-day. Brassard cleared concussion protocol and said he is not suffering from headaches, though he has had other symptoms such as nausea.

“I had a broken jaw so I had a plate [inserted],” Brassard said of a previous injury. “I got hit just above it. I’m lucky a little bit. When I was down, I thought my ear had split in half because of the pressure.”

Brassard practiced with a protective face shield that he’ll wear when he resumes playing.

Jordan Eberle watched the Hurricanes’ 6-3 win at Toronto on Saturday night in which emergency goalie Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver who works for the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, stopped eight of 10 shots to help secure the win.

“I’ve got a lot of buddies back home that talk about it that they could be in the NHL,” Eberle said. “That’ll feed their fire for sure.”

Isles files

Andrew Ladd was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after logging 11:25 in Friday’s 4-1 win over the Red Wings, just his second NHL game this season. Rookie Kieffer Bellows was recalled from the Sound Tigers and in Sunday’s lineup…Cal Clutterbuck (left wrist), out since Dec. 19, played for Bridgeport both Saturday and Sunday. “He’s a little bit ahead of schedule,” Trotz said…Defenseman Thomas Hickey (lower body), out since Nov. 29, returned to the Sound Tigers’ lineup on Saturday but did not play Sunday…Ross Johnston remained the Islanders' other healthy scratch.