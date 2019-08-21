Lou Lamoriello hinted last week he was still looking to add to the Islanders’ stable of candidates for the third-line center role left empty when Valtteri Filppula signed with the Red Wings.

Derick Brassard just shot to the top of the list.

The Islanders on Wednesday announced the ex-Ranger center had agreed to a one-year deal after playing last season for the Penguins, Panthers and Avalanche as he completed a five-year, $25 million deal. Brassard's deal with the Islanders is worth a reported $1.2 million.

“We’ll see what develops, whether there’s an addition for that position,” the Islanders president and general manager told Newsday last week. “Whether we move someone over.”

Lamoriello listed still-to-be-re-signed restricted free agent wing Anthony Beauvillier, who played center in junior hockey, Tanner Fritz, prospect Otto Koivula and college signings Mason Jobst and Bobo Carpenter as candidates to compete for Filppula’s spot.

Brassard, 31, gives the Islanders a more accomplished option, though one whose production has dipped since the Rangers traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Senators on July 18, 2016, for Mika Zibanejad and a second-round pick.

He’s no longer a top-six forward but Brassard also should be able to help the Islanders’ power play, which ranked 28th in the NHL last season at 14.5 percent (33-for-227).

Brassard, who has 176 goals and 275 assists in 786 NHL regular-season games after being selected sixth overall by the Blue Jackets in 2006, combined for 14 goals and nine assists in 70 games last season. He had one assist in nine playoff games for the Avalanche last season.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But Brassard earned his “Big Game Brass” nickname for his playoff performances, specifically with the Rangers.

Brassard has 60 points in 99 career postseason games and compiled 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 49 playoff games with the Rangers.

That included six goals and six assists in 23 games in 2014 as the Rangers reached the Stanley Cup Final, and nine goals and seven assists in 19 games as the Rangers reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final the following year.