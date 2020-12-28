TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Derick Brassard leaving Islanders to sign with Coyotes, reports say

Derick Brassard of the Islanders warms up before

Derick Brassard of the Islanders warms up before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round against the Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 7 in Toronto. Credit: Getty Images/Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders are on the verge of losing a fourth member from last season’s Eastern Conference finalists.

Third-liner Derick Brassard reportedly will sign a one-year deal with the Coyotes, leaving the Islanders with several options to fill his role.

Brassard, 33, had 10 goals and 22 assists in 66 regular-season games and added two goals and six assists in 18 postseason games on a one-year, $1.2 million deal after splitting 2018-19 between the Penguins, Panthers and Avalanche. Brassard toggled between center and wing before blending well with fellow Ottawa-area native Jean-Gabriel Pageau after the Islanders acquired the center from the Senators at the trade deadline.

Also this offseason, defenseman Devon Toews was traded to the Avalanche for cap reasons, defenseman Johnny Boychuk announced he is unable to continue his career because of an eye injury and goalie Thomas Greiss signed with the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent.

The Islanders need more scoring help on the wing and do have a pool of prospects expected to come to training camp, which opens on Sunday. The Islanders begin their season on Jan. 14 against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Former first-rounders Kieffer Bellows, Oliver Wahlstrom, Josh Ho-Sang or Simon Holmstrom could use the opportunity to secure a regular role in the NHL. Otto Koivula, 22, is a natural center but could possibly be tried as a wing.

Or, Brassard’s departure could open more ice time for Michael Dal Colle or burly Ross Johnston even if Matt Martin, as expected, re-signs as a UFA.

Dmytro Timashov, who still needs to be signed as a restricted free agent after being acquired from the Red Wings, played 44 games in a bottom-six role with the Maple Leafs and Detroit last season.

Austin Czarnik, who signed a two-year deal as a UFA, has 121 games of NHL experience with the Flames and Bruins.

Or, Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello could look to sign one of the remaining UFAs, though his priority is locking up RFA Mathew Barzal to a new deal.

And, of course, Leo Komarov and Andrew Ladd remain on the roster.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Frank Gore #21 of the Jets reacts following If this is it, Frank Gore left indelible mark on Jets
La'Mical Perine #22 of the New York Jets La'Mical Perine to carry the load for Jets in finale
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reacts to a call For Thibodeau, Knicks' improvement not measured by one win
Evan Engram of the Giants against the Cincinnati Giants believe injured Engram will play Sunday against Cowboys
Devonte' Graham #4 of the Charlotte Hornets drives New-look Nets learning how to play with targets on their backs
The Giants' Barry Bonds warms up in the Albanese: The case for Bonds and Clemens in the HOF
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search