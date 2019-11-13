Derick Brassard, a natural center, was back in the middle on the Islanders’ third line for Wednesday night’s game against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum after spending the previous eight games as the second-line right wing.

Josh Bailey moved into Brassard’s previous spot on Brock Nelson’s right wing along with Anthony Beauvillier with Leo Komarov returning to the lineup and coach Barry Trotz choosing to use him as a right wing.

“Brassard and Bailey are both sort of Swiss Army knives,” Trotz said. “They’ll go back and forth a little bit on both. Some nights, he might be at center. Some nights, he might be at wing.”

Brassard thrived offensively on Nelson’s line, scoring all five of his goals in the eight games and notching all but one of his three assists. He had struggled earlier this season as the third-line center to adapt his offensive instincts into the defensive demands of Trotz’s system.

Brassard started Wednesday in between Komarov and Michael Dal Colle.

“I’m just going to try and play again, it doesn’t matter where it is,” Brassard said. “Now, everything is in my head. Maybe the middle of the ice has more responsibility everywhere. It’s just where I go and make plays.”

Komarov returns

Komarov was back in the lineup after missing nine games because of a combination of neck soreness and illness. Last season, he was one of seven Islanders to play in all 82 games.

“It feels nice,” Komarov said. “It wasn’t that long, a few games, but it’s good.”

Isles files

Bailey played in his 814th NHL game, all with the Islanders, tying him with Bob Bourne for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time games played list…Forward Otto Koivula and defenseman Noah Dobson were the healthy scratches…Left wing Andrew Ladd participated in the morning skate but remains on long-term injured reserve after completing a five-game conditioning stint with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.