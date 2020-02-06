TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders defenseman Devon Toews reaches his 100th game

Devon Toews of theIslanders plays the puck during

Devon Toews of theIslanders plays the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Devon Toews has had a reputation as an offensive-minded defenseman since entering the NHL

But coach Barry Trotz said it’s a balance at both ends of the rink that allowed Toews to quickly become a lineup fixture.

Toews played in his 100th regular-season game as the Islanders faced the Kings on Thursday night at Barclays Center. He has been in the lineup for every game since being brought up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Dec. 19, 2018 after Thomas Hickey suffered a concussion.

“He’s always been able to be a part of the attack, but I think he’s more selective,” Trotz said. “His patience of when to go and when not to go is more acute. Sometimes, those offensive guys drift and tend to forget what’s behind them. They get that short-term memory. I think his awareness in getting that nice balance in understanding what’s behind him and what his opportunity is ahead of him has just matured.”

Toews, 25, was selected in the fourth round in 2014 and he became just the second defenseman from that draft class picked after the second round to reach 100 NHL games.

Light stickwork

Cal Clutterbuck (left wrist) remains out indefinitely after being slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade in Boston on Dec. 19. Trotz said he has begun doing light stickwork as he skates on his own or alongside retired defenseman Dennis Seidenberg.

“He does have a stick in his hand,” Trotz said. “He’s doing therapueutic things which involve, probably, light stickhandling and strengthening of the hand.”

Isles files

Defenseman Sebastian Aho was recalled from Bridgeport after being sent to play in the Sound Tigers’ 3-2 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday. Aho was a healthy scratch for the 13th straight game since his initial recall on Jan. 3…Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl remained healthy scratches.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Fred Wilpon, principal owner of the New York Manfred says deal is off between Mets, Cohen
Carmelo Anthony, along with Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Barker: Hiring of Rose should help Knicks attract big names
Leon Rose (right) is seen during NBA All-Star Source: Knicks close to deal with Leon Rose to be team president
Caris LeVert and Nets routed the Warriors on Nets don't make any deals at trade deadline
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 8: ESPN Sunday Night MLB commissioner Manfred not "comfortable" with Mendoza, Martinez dual roles
Knicks' Marcus Morris Sr. reacts during the second Knicks trade Morris to Clippers for Harkless, draft picks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search