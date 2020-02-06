Devon Toews has had a reputation as an offensive-minded defenseman since entering the NHL

But coach Barry Trotz said it’s a balance at both ends of the rink that allowed Toews to quickly become a lineup fixture.

Toews played in his 100th regular-season game as the Islanders faced the Kings on Thursday night at Barclays Center. He has been in the lineup for every game since being brought up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Dec. 19, 2018 after Thomas Hickey suffered a concussion.

“He’s always been able to be a part of the attack, but I think he’s more selective,” Trotz said. “His patience of when to go and when not to go is more acute. Sometimes, those offensive guys drift and tend to forget what’s behind them. They get that short-term memory. I think his awareness in getting that nice balance in understanding what’s behind him and what his opportunity is ahead of him has just matured.”

Toews, 25, was selected in the fourth round in 2014 and he became just the second defenseman from that draft class picked after the second round to reach 100 NHL games.

Light stickwork

Cal Clutterbuck (left wrist) remains out indefinitely after being slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade in Boston on Dec. 19. Trotz said he has begun doing light stickwork as he skates on his own or alongside retired defenseman Dennis Seidenberg.

“He does have a stick in his hand,” Trotz said. “He’s doing therapueutic things which involve, probably, light stickhandling and strengthening of the hand.”

Isles files

Defenseman Sebastian Aho was recalled from Bridgeport after being sent to play in the Sound Tigers’ 3-2 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday. Aho was a healthy scratch for the 13th straight game since his initial recall on Jan. 3…Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl remained healthy scratches.