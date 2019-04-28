Devon Toews tried to get the puck to his stick from his skate and the next thing the Islanders defenseman knew, he was being hugged by teammate Matt Martin.

It was a short-lived celebration as Toews’ apparent goal with 13.2 seconds left in the second period of the Islanders’ 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center was quickly waved off.

“It’s a funny rule because he’s below the goal line and trying to put it to the front of the net and it goes in the net,” said Islanders coach Barry Trotz, whose team trails 2-0 in the second-round series. “That’s the right call. They made it in Toronto in the [NHL] war room.”

The waved-off goal came with the Islanders leading 1-0. They also had an apparent goal nullified in their 1-0 overtime loss in Game 1 when Anders Lee was called for goalie interference as Mathew Barzal tucked the puck inside the left post.

Toews had his initial shot off a rush on the right stopped by Curtis McElhinney but the rebound came right back to him as he skated past the crease. He used his right skate to direct the puck and it went in off the goalie.

“I have no idea even how it ended up in the net,” Toews said. “I was trying to kick it back up to my stick. I don’t know the ruling. I trust they make the right call so I guess it was no goal.”

The Black Aces

Bridgeport was eliminated from its first-round AHL playoff series against Hershey on Saturday night and the Islanders are expected to add some of the Sound Tigers; players as a Black Aces playoff practice squad.

Just not immediately.

“They’ll have a couple of days in Bridgeport and they’ll complete their exit meetings and then I’ll talk with Lou [Lamoriello] and we’ll see what we’re going to do from there.”

Trotz said some of the prospects, which may include former first-rounder Josh Ho-Sang, can learn from the practice habits of Islanders’ extras Ross Johnston, Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg.

Isles files

Right wing Cal Clutterbuck was helped off the ice as his last shift ended at 17:44 of the third period. Trotz did not have an update . . . The Islanders did not allow a shot on the Hurricanes’ five-on-three power play early in the second period that lasted one minute, 26 seconds. Defenseman Adam Pelech was on the ice for all of the Hurricanes’ two-man advantage.