Something about Dmytro Timashov still intrigues Lou Lamoriello.
The Islanders president and general manager acquired the 24-year-old Ukrainian forward from the Red Wings on Friday for future considerations. Timashov was originally a fifth-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2015 and Lamoriello was hired as Toronto’s GM less than a month after that draft.
Timashov has played 44 NHL games, including five games without a point for the Red Wings last season after they claimed him off waivers from the Maple Leafs just prior to play being halted on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Wings did not qualify for the postseason.
The 5-10, 192-pound Timashov had four goals and five assists in 39 games for the Maple Leafs last season playing on the fourth line before being placed on waivers. He was a member of the Toronto Marlies — the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate — in 2018 when the team won that league’s Calder Cup championship in Lamoriello’s final season as that organization’s GM.
He likely fits as a bottom-six forward in the NHL and scouting reports note his ability to play a defensively responsible game while also displaying good skating and playmaking abilities.
Timashov is a restricted free agent after completing a three-year, two-way deal that carried an NHL cap hit of $694,444. Timashov can remain on the Islanders’ reserve list until July 1, 2024 if they are unable to re-sign him.
The Islanders have approximately $3.9 million in cap space under the flat, $81.5 million ceiling but will get some cap relief with defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who carries a $6 million cap hit the next two seasons, unable to continue his career because of an eye injury.
The Islanders still must re-sign top-line center Mathew Barzal, an RFA who will likely wind up with a contract carrying a cap hit of around $7 million.