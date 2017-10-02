An environmental consulting firm that worked on three of the area’s most recently constructed professional sports stadiums — Barclays Center, Citi Field and Yankee Stadium — has been contracted by the state to do similar work with the winning Belmont proposal.
Empire State Development, the state’s primary business development agency, received board approval last month to enter into a two-year contract with Manhattan-based firm AKRF to provide environmental review support to the Belmont winning developer.
ESD cited the firm’s “relevant experience” as a reason why it was chosen, citing its work with “large and complex development projects and sports/entertainment facilities.” AKRF will receive up to $2 million for its work, paid for by the developer, according to ESD.
Last week the Islanders and New York City FC submitted proposals to build new arenas on the 36-acre Belmont property. Syosset-based developer Blumenfeld Development Group also submitted a proposal but declined to provide specifics.
The Belmont request for proposals, which closed last Thursday, called for developers to include retail, entertainment, sports and hospitality options. ESD has declined to state a time frame for its decision, but one is not expected to come for months.
AKRF did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.