Game 1 photos: Islanders at Bruins

The Islanders travel to Boston to face the Bruins in Game 1 of their East Division second-round playoff series on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) keeps the puck in front as Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) tries to score in the first period of Game 1 during an NHL second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston.

Referees keep Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) from fighting with New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) and right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) in the first period of Game 1 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston.

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) falls into New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) in the first period of Game 1 during an NHL second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period with teammates in Game One of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on May 29, 2021.

Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders checks Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game One of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on May 29, 2021.

Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (55) goes to the ice after chasing the puck against New York Islanders right wing Kyle Palmieri (21) in the first period of Game 1 during an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, right, watches the puck slip by Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask for a goal by Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier in the first period of Game 1 during an NHL second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston.

A full capacity crowd watch Boston Bruins players warm up for Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Boston.