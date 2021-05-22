It’s now a best-of-three.

The Islanders tied their first-round series against the Penguins at two games apiece with a dominating, 4-1, win on Saturday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum before a sell-out and loud crowd of 6,800. That included new Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and some of his teammates in Islanders’ jerseys.

Coach Barry Trotz started rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin after Semyon Varlamov was in net the last two games, including a shaky, 22-save outing in Thursday night’s wild, 5-4 loss in Game 3 at the Coliseum. Sorokin had made 39 saves in the Islanders’ 4-3 win in Game 1 in Pittsburgh.

Sorokin, who had three regular-season shutouts, stopped 29 shots but was denied the shutout on Zach Aston-Reese’s shorthanded goal at 17:25 of the third period.

Sorokin will likely also start Monday night’s Game 5 in Pittsburgh.

Saturday’s win guarantees at least one more playoff game at Nassau Coliseum as the teams will return on Wednesday. The Islanders will move into UBS Arena at Belmont Park next season.

The Islanders, who had held the lead for a total of just three minutes, 43 seconds through the first three games, built upon a strong start and took a two-goal lead in the second period.

Brock Nelson’s forecheck set up Josh Bailey from the left circle to make it 1-0 at 8:07. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry (23 saves) complained that Anthony Beauvillier interfered with him. But Penguins defenseman Kris Letang pushed Beauvillier into his goalie, knocking the goalie back into his net.

Defenseman Ryan Pulock, who scored one goal in the regular season — an overtime winner — after matching his career high with 10 last season, made it 2-0 at 14:51 as his shot from the left circle deflected past Jarry.

The Islanders then took full control in the third period with two power-play goals.

Oliver Wahlstrom was credited with a four-on-three goal at 6:04 that the Penguins’ Teddy Blueger knocked it into his own net to make it 3-0. Jordan Eberle followed with a five-on-four power-play goal 24 seconds later.

The two-goal second followed the Islanders’ best first period of the series so far. They were up on shots 5-1 at 6:28 but could not capitalize as Jarry got a piece of Beauvillier’s shot at 5:55 after a nice feed from Nelson and Mathew Barzal, on the rush, hit the far post from the right at 17:29.