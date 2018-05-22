Garth Snow's highs and lows as Islanders GM

The Ups

Drafting John Tavares: There were other good options in the 2009 NHL Draft, but Tavares was the perfect fit as someone who would embrace carrying the franchise. Tavares has been a five-time All-Star and had led the Islanders to three playoff appearances in his nine seasons.

Drafting Mathew Barzal: Snow selected Barzal with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. Barzal had a breakout season in 2017-18, scoring 22 goals with 63 assists.

The Johnny Boychuk-Nick Leddy quinella: Snow pulled off a pair of deals within minutes on Oct. 4, 2014, acquiring the two Stanley Cup-winning defensemen a week before the regular season started. The Islanders made the playoffs that season, losing to the Capitals in seven games in the first round.

Getting Jordan Eberle for Ryan Strome: Snow acquired Oilers wing Eberle for wing Strome, the fifth pick in the 2011 draft. Eberle was already friends with Tavares, going back to their time with Team Canada at the 2009 World Junior tournament.

Acquiring a first- and second-rounder for Griffin Reinhart: Those two picks Snow acquired were used to select Barzal and winger Anthony Beauvillier.

The Downs

Not trading Travis Hamonic for Taylor Hall: Snow could’ve traded Hamonic to the Oilers for Hall in 2016, but didn’t do it. Hall ended up with the Devils and had the best season of his career in 2017-18, scoring 39 goals with 54 assists.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rick DiPietro’s 15-year contract: True, this was Charles Wang’s doing, but Snow should have to take the heat for the owner who ensured his long-term security.

Thomas Vanek for Sebastian Collberg: Snow traded Vanek to the Canadiens for prospect Collberg and a a conditional second-round pick in 2014. Collberg was waived in 2016.

Nino Niederreiter for Cal Clutterbuck: Snow sent Niederreiter to Minnesota in 2013. Niederreiter has turned out to be the more productive player.

Signing Andrew Ladd: Snow gave Ladd a huge seven-year, $38.5 million deal in 2016. Ladd, however, has struggled in two seasons with the Islanders.

Not developing a true No. 1 goalie in 12 years: The Islanders haven’t had a consistent No. 1 goalie during Snow’s tenure and that has contributed to just three playoff appearances.

Firing Ted Nolan just for the heck of it: Snow fired Nolan after just two seasons in 2008. Nolan got the Islanders into the playoffs in 2007.

The Josh Ho-Sang saga: Ho-Sang was selected 28th overall by the Islanders in the 2014 draft, but has struggled to find a role with the team. Ho-Sang criticized the Islanders in March over a demotion to Bridgeport.