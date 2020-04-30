TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
54° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman won't jeopardize full 2020-21 campaign to resume this season

In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL

In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins in Boston.  Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has been repeatedly adamant whatever plan the league decides upon if it can restart this season, he does not want to jeopardize being able to play next season in full.

He believes that can happen even if the 2020-21 season begins much later than normal.

“We obviously don’t want to impact the sanctity of next season, but we have a great deal of flexibility in terms of when we can start,” Bettman said in an interview with the NHL Network on Thursday. “There’s no magic for next season of starting in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, that’s something that will be under consideration.

“We’re going to try to make good, prudent, careful judgments,” Bettman added. “This isn’t a race to be back first. When we come back, we want it to be at the right time for the right reasons under the right circumstances.”

This season was put on pause on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The league and the NHL Players’ Association issued a joint statement on Wednesday indicating if “conditions continue to trend favorably” team facilities may be able to be opened to “small group activities” in mid- to late-May.

Bettman insisted on Thursday that no final decisions have been made on a timeline for trying to restart play.

“We’re considering all the possibilities, though I think the rumor, the speculation far exceeds any decisions that have been made,” Bettman said. “Doing due diligence is a far cry from saying any decisions have been made because no decisions have been made.

“We’re going to have to take things one step at a time because the health and well being of our players is paramount to anything,” he added. “We’d like to be able to get our training facilities open. We’d like our guys to be able to work themselves back into shape.”

Bettman said the health concerns for the NHL players is twofold: Keeping them safe from the coronavirus and making sure they’re in proper game condition.

“When the guidance from medical people is right and the governmental authorities are comfortable, then we’ll take step one, which is re-opening our training facilities,” Bettman said.

A Return to Play Committee that includes former Islanders captain John Tavares, along with several other veteran players, has been formed and the NHLPA will have a significant say in any decisions on resuming the season.

Bettman said he is constantly talking to NHLPA executive director Don Fehr and said the level of communication with the players has been strong.

“It’s been extraordinarily collaborative, constructive and cooperative,” Betman said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the interaction we’ve been having.”

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones has already impressed new Giants coach Giants coach Joe Judge: 'I love working' with Daniel Jones
Yankee Stadium remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Yankees, Mets limit refunds to games through April
Yankees president Randy Levine speaks during a news Levine pushes back against Fauci's gloomy comments about sports
Lining up as a Giant at MetLife Stadium Rysen John could be big catch for Giants at tight end
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock reacts after Islanders' Ryan Pulock can see virus fallout from Manitoba
Samuel Bolduc after being selected 57th overall by Isles agree to terms with Samuel Bolduc, a 2019 draft pick
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search