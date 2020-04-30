NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has been repeatedly adamant whatever plan the league decides upon if it can restart this season, he does not want to jeopardize being able to play next season in full.

He believes that can happen even if the 2020-21 season begins much later than normal.

“We obviously don’t want to impact the sanctity of next season, but we have a great deal of flexibility in terms of when we can start,” Bettman said in an interview with the NHL Network on Thursday. “There’s no magic for next season of starting in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, that’s something that will be under consideration.

“We’re going to try to make good, prudent, careful judgments,” Bettman added. “This isn’t a race to be back first. When we come back, we want it to be at the right time for the right reasons under the right circumstances.”

This season was put on pause on March 12 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The league and the NHL Players’ Association issued a joint statement on Wednesday indicating if “conditions continue to trend favorably” team facilities may be able to be opened to “small group activities” in mid- to late-May.

Bettman insisted on Thursday that no final decisions have been made on a timeline for trying to restart play.

“We’re considering all the possibilities, though I think the rumor, the speculation far exceeds any decisions that have been made,” Bettman said. “Doing due diligence is a far cry from saying any decisions have been made because no decisions have been made.

“We’re going to have to take things one step at a time because the health and well being of our players is paramount to anything,” he added. “We’d like to be able to get our training facilities open. We’d like our guys to be able to work themselves back into shape.”

Bettman said the health concerns for the NHL players is twofold: Keeping them safe from the coronavirus and making sure they’re in proper game condition.

“When the guidance from medical people is right and the governmental authorities are comfortable, then we’ll take step one, which is re-opening our training facilities,” Bettman said.

A Return to Play Committee that includes former Islanders captain John Tavares, along with several other veteran players, has been formed and the NHLPA will have a significant say in any decisions on resuming the season.

Bettman said he is constantly talking to NHLPA executive director Don Fehr and said the level of communication with the players has been strong.

“It’s been extraordinarily collaborative, constructive and cooperative,” Betman said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the interaction we’ve been having.”