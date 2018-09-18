Goalie Robin Lehner’s second preseason start for the Islanders did not nearly go as well as his first.

Facing numerous odd-man rushes and battling traffic in his crease, Lehner allowed four goals on 22 shots in two periods of work against the Flyers on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. Lehner, the former Sabres’ starter who signed a one-year, $1.5-million deal, made his Islanders debut by stopping all eight shots he faced in 29:29 of a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Sunday at Nassau Coliseum.

Lehner, 27, went 14-26-9 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage behind the porous Sabres’ defense last season.

He is expected to form a goalie tandem with Thomas Greiss, though Lehner is being given the chance to earn a clear No. 1 role.

No worries, yet

Left wing Andrew Ladd (tightness) missed a third straight day of practice but coach Barry Trotz said he does not have long-term concerns about the veteran just yet. The Islanders are not specifying Ladd’s issue but he did miss nine games in January with an upper-body injury.

Ladd, 32, had 12 goals and 17 assists in 73 games last season, his second in a seven-year, $38.5-million deal.

“You want a player to be healthy so he can get up to speed and be a player on the team but I don’t have a concern yet,” Trotz said. “I don’t feel it’s anything major.”

Notes & Quotes: Defenseman David Quenneville, 20, a seventh-round pick in 2016 who played three games for Bridgeport (AHL) last season, scored on a second-period one-timer from the left circle … Scheduled Flyers starting goalie Alex Lyon was a late scratch after warmups because of a lower-body injury … The Islanders are off on Wednesday and Trotz said he would not cut down his 68-man roster but would re-shuffle the personnel in his three groups to put more NHL players together. “It’s just putting people in order so you can maybe get a higher practice, more detail,” said Trotz, adding the team will start to work on special teams more as well.