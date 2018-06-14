TODAY'S PAPER
Greg Cronin let go by Islanders

Greg Cronin walks off the ice after an

Greg Cronin walks off the ice after an Islanders' win against the Penguins at Barclays Center on March 20. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders have parted ways with associate coach Greg Cronin, 55, a member of their NHL coaching staff since 2014, the team announced on Thursday.

President and general manager Lou Lamoriello, who will likely name a new head coach before the start of free agency on July 1 and quite possibly before the NHL Draft June 22-23 in Dallas, had already relieved Doug Weight of his duties on June 5, along with former GM Garth Snow.

The remainder of Weight’s staff remain on board for now, though it’s likely the new head coach will want to name his own assistants. Cronin had previously served as an Islanders assistant coach from 1998-2003.

