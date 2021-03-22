Ilya Sorokin, Anthony Beauvillier lead Islanders past Flyers in OT

Ilya Sorokin stole one from the Flyers.

"Larceny," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "He got five-to-10."

The highly-touted Russian made a career-high 36 saves and extended his franchise record for rookie goalies to eight straight victories as the Islanders won, 2-1, in overtime on Monday night in Philadelphia before a crowd of 2,820.

The Islanders (21-8-4), embarking on what is, for now, a four-game road trip, won the last two games of this three-game series with the Flyers and moved back into sole possession of first place in the East Division over the idle Capitals.

Sorokin, a KHL all-star the past five seasons, also made 23 saves in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Flyers at Nassau Coliseum as he started consecutive games for the first time in the NHL.

"I thought he was unbelievable tonight," said Anthony Beauvillier, who scored the winner on a wraparound at 3:41 of overtime. "Big saves, kept us in the game and obviously helped us win this game."

Beauvillier’s goal came with the teams skating four-on-four after the Islanders killed off the final 11 seconds of defenseman Nick Leddy’s hooking penalty at 18:11 of the third period.

"I think our goalie gave us that motivation," said Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who set up Beauvillier as their line with rookie Oliver Wahlstrom was the Islanders’ best all game. "Ilya was solid for the full 60, almost 65 minutes. He was our best player."

Sorokin made 26 saves through the first two periods, only allowing Oskar Lindblom’s goal at the crease at 12:03 of the second period. Claude Giroux circled the crease to Sorokin’s left without either Josh Bailey or Michael Dal Colle confronting him and banked the puck in off Oskar Lindblom’s skate.

Meanwhile, the Islanders, who lost twice in overtime in Philadelphia on Jan. 30-31, could muster only 10 shots through the first two periods.

"Nobody gave up," Wahlstrom said. "We all had the mindset that we’re going to win this game. We just needed one shot, one opportunity and we got it. We’re just a hard-nosed team and we always stay in those games and fight to the end and it’s a huge two points."

Wahlstrom, with his eighth goal in 26 games as he extended his point streak to four games, tied the game at 1 at 4:06. Wahlstrom picked up a loose puck at the left post off a scramble at the crease – defenseman Adam Pelech had a couple of whacks – to pop it in.

Wahlstrom hit the left post with Brian Elliott (17 saves) down during a scramble at 7:46 of the second period.

Elliott was pulled from his last start after allowing five goals on 13 shots in 27:30 in Wednesday night’s 9-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

But the Islanders could not generate much while allowing the Flyers several odd-man rushes.

Sorokin stopped Nolan Patrick twice at the crease in the first period, first at 2:20 after Pelech whiffed on the puck and then off Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s feed on a two-on-one at 18:49.

"He’s been outstanding for us, all year," Pageau said. "Tonight, I think that’s what gave us that boost. Just seeing him keep battling shot after shot and fighting the shots in traffic. Making those big saves. A lot of two-on-ones."

Now, the Islanders wait to see when they will play next. Tuesday night’s game in Boston has already been postponed with five Bruins on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. The Bruins are hoping to resume practicing on Wednesday but, if not, the Islanders’ game in Boston on Thursday night will be in jeopardy as well.