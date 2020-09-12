TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin getting invaluable practice time heading into uncertain offseason

Russia goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin makes a save during

Russia goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin makes a save during the Sweden Hockey Games at Scandinavium Arena in Goteborg, Sweden, on Feb. 11, 2017. Credit: AP/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The longer this Islanders’ postseason run goes, the better it is for Ilya Sorokin.

The Russian goalie prospect, expected to play a huge role for the Islanders likely as soon as next season, is ineligible to participate in the postseason games after finally signing with the team. But he’s been practicing with the team’s extras since July 28.

And as far as the Islanders are concerned, the more time Sorokin gets working with director of goaltending Mitch Korn, goalie coach Piero Greco and acclimating to the North American game after five seasons in the KHL, the better.

"He’s awesome," said Michael Dal Colle, who has played three postseason games for the Islanders but mostly worked with the secondary group that includes Sorokin. "He’s a really hard-working guy. When he got here, obviously he didn’t really know anyone. He’s worked a lot off-ice, on his English. He’s adjusted really well and he works hard in practice."

Sorokin, 25, was a third-round pick in 2014 and signed a one-year, $925,000 deal with the Islanders on July 13 to cover the rest of this season, plus a one-year, $2 million extension for next season.

Except, there’s no telling when the NHL or its top minor league, the AHL, will be able to begin the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This postseason has been played in quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton but that is not likely an option over a full season.

That is why it’s so invaluable for Sorokin to put in as much practice time before heading into an uncertain offseason.

Fellow Russian Semyon Varlamov, who has started 17 of the 19 postseason games, is completing the first season of a four-year, $20 million deal. Backup Thomas Greiss is in the final season of a three-year, $10 million deal and not expected to be re-signed in order to open a roster spot for Sorokin.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Linebacker Devante Downs, who just decided to show From unknown to starter, the rise of a Giants linebacker
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz speaks with his Best: Trotz not planning any big speeches for Isles' biggest game
Rangers right wing Vitali Kravtsov skates against the Rangers' prospects getting an opportunity to play in Europe
UConn head coach Ray Reid looks on against Fund established in honor of Brentwood's Ray Reid 
Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky surprised fans at their Isles co-owner Jon Ledecky surprises fans
Then-Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, sits with general Former Yankees exec Newman, who helped build dynasty, dies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search