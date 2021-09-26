Ilya Sorokin started the Islanders’ preseason opener against the Rangers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, a little more than nine months after the goalie’s rocky NHL debut in the building.

But the tough circumstances surrounding that start seems like much longer ago after Sorokin, a five-time KHL All-Star and playoff MVP, played like a seasoned veteran through much of his very successful rookie campaign.

The 26-year-old again is expected to share the net this season with fellow Russian Semyon Varlamov, who is dealing with soreness and has not skated since training camp opened on Thursday.

Coach Barry Trotz said Varlamov’s absence is not yet worrisome. "If you ask me in 10 days, that might be a concern," Trotz said, "but at this point, he’s just going through the proper protocols of getting his rehab in." Then again, Trotz is confident in Sorokin carrying the load.

Island Ice Ep. 111: A New Hope

Sunday actually marked Sorokin’s first NHL preseason game since none were played before the truncated, 56-game season that started in January. Sorokin first joined the Islanders for the resumption of the 2019-20 season played in playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, though was ineligible to play.

"Any player who’s been part of trying to get on a roster the last 16, 17 months, it’s been a strain for those guys," Trotz said. "For Ilya, going through a regular training camp and not being part of the taxi squad or the bubble squad, or whatever we had in Toronto, I just think it makes it normal. Now, getting into, hopefully, a normal NHL season will be the next step for him."

Sorokin went 13-6-3 with a 2.17 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and three shutouts, tied for the second-most shutouts by an Islanders rookie goalie. In the playoffs, he was 4-1 with a 2.79 GAA and .922 save percentage, and opened as the starter in the first round against the Penguins when Varlamov dealt with an injury.

All of which quickly showed that Sorokin’s first game was a complete outlier.

Sorokin allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Rangers at the Garden on Jan. 16, stepping in as the starter literally at the last moment after Varlamov was hurt in pregame warmups.

After giving up 11 goals in his first three starts, Sorokin surrendered just 11 goals over his next eight starts, quickly earning the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates.

He agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension in the offseason as a restricted free agent after playing under a one-year, $2 million deal as a rookie.

But he still must show he can navigate a full, 82-game NHL schedule.

"I think he saw the intensity of playing teams a lot at a high level and in the playoffs," Trotz said. "What he hasn’t experienced is the 82-game grind that you go through. It’s not necessarily that he’s playing every game but it’s the mental part of traveling across the country and playing the 82 games at the NHL level versus the KHL."