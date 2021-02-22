The Islanders are facing a grueling stretch in March of 16 games in 28 days, provided there are no further changes to their schedule because of COVID-19 postponements.

The result will be a more mapped-out goalie plan with rookie Ilya Sorokin likely seeing more frequent playing time.

Semyon Varlamov made his third straight start and 14th in the Islanders’ 18 games on Monday night against the Sabres at Nassau Coliseum, a game originally supposed to be played on Feb. 2. Sorokin earned his first NHL win in his fourth start, a 3-0 win at Buffalo last Tuesday.

"For the most part, we’ve been a little bit more reactionary," coach Barry Trotz said. "I think you’re going to see next month is going to be a little bit more planned from that standpoint. As planned as we can because the schedule keeps changing on us."

Trotz added he expects Varlamov to also start against Boston on Thursday night at the Coliseum, and that Varlamov and Sorokin will split the games against visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday and Sunday.

Dal Colle to IR

Michael Dal Colle (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Wednesday. He missed his third game Monday after blocking a shot against the Sabres last Tuesday. Trotz said Dal Colle skated on Monday and was progressing.

"He’s pretty close," Trotz said.

Dal Colle will be eligible to be activated to face the Bruins.

Isles files

The Islanders brought up Austin Czarnik from the taxi squad for his second game of the season and reassigned Leo Komarov to the taxi squad . . . Brock Nelson played in his 263rd straight game, giving him the fifth-longest ironman streak in Islanders’ history . . . Goalie Cory Schneider, defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston were the healthy scratches.