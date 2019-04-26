TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

NHL Eastern Conference semifinal Game 1: Islanders vs. Hurricanes

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Barclays Center.

New York Islanders' goalie Robin Lehner making a
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner makes a stop in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Nick Leddy pushing up the
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Nick Leddy pushes up the ice while getting pressure from the Hurricanes' Warren Foegele in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Tom Kuhnhackl #14 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tom Kuhnhackl of the New York Islanders battles for the puck during the first period against Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey tried to score
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Josh Bailey tries to score against the Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Anthony Beauvillier of the Islanders battles for the puck in the first period against Patrick Brown of the Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' Josh Bailey tried to score
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Islanders' Josh Bailey tries to score against the Carolina Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

New York Islanders' head coach Barry Trotz during
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks on in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jordan Eberle of the Islanders checks Calvin de Haan of the Hurricanes in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Fans cheer during the first period during Game
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fans cheer during the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Islanders and the Hurricanes at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mathew Barzal of the Islanders battles for position in the first period against Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders battles for the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders battles for the puck during the first period against Justin Faulk of the Carolina Hurricanes  during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes stops
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Petr Mrazek of the Carolina Hurricanes stops a breakaway attempt in the first period against Josh Bailey of the Islanders during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Islanders fans Marc and Loree Tand from Merrick
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Islanders fans Marc and Loree Tand from Merrick attend during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

T-Shirts are seen on the seats prior to
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

T-Shirts are seen on the seats prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Islanders and the Hurricanes at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

A general view during the national anthem prior
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

A general view during the national anthem prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Islanders and the Hurricanes at Barclays Center on Friday, April 26, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Eli Manning, shown here against Dallas on Dec. Shurmur to Eli: It's your job to win, keep Jones off field
Islanders fans Marc and Loree Tand from Merrick Isles fans wish Round 2 was at the Coliseum
Dozens of athletes and celebrities went head-to-head in Behind the scenes of the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational
Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders battles for the Live: Isles, 'Canes scoreless in third period in Game 1
Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones visits SiriusXM NFL Glauber: Jones pick is boom or bust for Gettleman
Eli Manning of the Giants looks to pass Eli cancels weekly guest spot with Francesa, WFAN