TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' goalie Thomas Greiss is at top of NHL rankings

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Thomas Greiss is a league leader after winning his sixth straight start.

The Islanders goalie made 37 saves in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Panthers at Barclays Center, giving him an NHL-best save percentage of .942. He lowered his goals-against average to 1.88, second in the league.

“He had Vezina numbers last year and this year he’s been doing the same thing,” center Mathew Barzal said. “Whether it’s him or Varly [Semyon Varlamov] in net, they’ve been great for us. It’s nice to be able to rely on both of our goalies.”

Added right wing Jordan Eberle, “Greisser, I think, was the main reason we won today.”

Greiss’ best save may have been getting to his right to stop Alexsander Barkov’s second-period one-timer.

Roster moves

Eberle was activated off injured reserve and rookie Oliver Wahlstrom was returned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. Wahlstrom played nine games for the Islanders — without a point — so the first season of his entry-level contract will slide to next season if he does not play a 10th NHL game.

After the game, rookie forwards Cole Bardreau and Otto Koivula, who had been recalled earlier on Saturday, were also returned to Bridgeport. Bardreau, 26, who logged 7:25 on Saturday, had a goal and an assist in nine games in his first NHL stint.

Isles files

Coach Barry Trotz did not have an update on center Casey Cizikas, who logged just 5:45 and did not play in the third period after taking a shot off his left knee in the first period. “I think he’ll be OK,” Trotz said. “He’ll need a day or two…” Center Brock Nelson logged a team-high 24:35 and won 17-of-25 faceoffs (68 percent). Overall, the Islanders won 33-of-56 faceoffs (59 percent)…Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson and Koivula were the healthy scratches… The attendance of 13,100 marked the Islanders’ second-largest home crowd after the season-opening sellout of 13,917 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Brady Skjei, defenseman for the Rangers, skates at Skjei expects to be better when he returns to lineup
Nets guard Kyrie Irving, right, shoots over Portland Irving and Dinwiddie have special bond
Islanders players celebrate a goal by center Mathew With Eberle, Leddy back in lineup, Isles beat Panthers
Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis backs up downcourt Popper: Knicks could have kept Porzingis and changed culture
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walks the sideline Jets know they can't be on losing end vs. Giants
Islanders center Derick Brassard, left, celebrates his goal Gross: Trotz keeps Brassard at right wing for now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search