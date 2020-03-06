Despite losing five straight, Islanders still in playoff hunt

Barry Trotz woke up Friday morning after an overnight flight home from Ottawa following the Islanders’ latest loss with the realization that his team still held a playoff spot.

Somehow.

The Islanders have lost three straight in regulation, including Thursday night’s 4-3 defeat to the Senators who are out of the playoff race.

The Islanders are in an 0-3-2 skid, are 2-7-2 since Casey Cizikas (left leg laceration) was hurt and 10-13-5 since top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech (Achilles’ tendon) was lost for the season.

Yet the Islanders are two points ahead of the surging Rangers, who have played one extra game, for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot and three points ahead of the Hurricanes, who have played one fewer game. The Islanders face the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

“That’s the incredible thing about the whole thing is we’re in a playoff spot and we earned that,” the coach said after Friday’s practice in East Meadow.

Of course, that the Islanders are clinging to a playoff spot is a vestige of their franchise-record 15-0-2 streak from Oct. 12-Nov. 23 that produced a record of 16-3-2. They are 17-20-6 since.

“I said to them, ‘I didn’t feel we were going to win a game way back when,’” Trotz said of the Islanders’ 1-3-0 start to the season. “We turned it around and never lost for 17.

“We’re probably where we should be based on taking the whole year,” Trotz added. “We had a strong front end. The back end hasn’t been as good and now we have a chance to be in a playoff race.”

The Islanders’ success last season — they reached the second round of the playoffs in their first season under Trotz — was predicated on their strong defensive performance. They allowed an NHL-low 196 goals with a goal differential of plus-32, backed by the goalie tandem of Robin Lehner — the Vezina Trophy finalist who left via free agency — and Thomas Greiss.

This season, with Semyon Varlamov replacing Lehner, the Islanders are tied for eighth in the league with 185 goals against. But their goal differential is only a plus-1

They have allowed at least four goals in their last three games and in four of their last five. Greiss has been pulled from two of his last three starts.

“We’re giving up a lot of goals lately,” said Varlamov, who likely should have stopped Anthony Duclair's short-side goal and Mikkel Boedker's shorthanded backhander at Ottawa. “When you give up three, four, five goals, you can’t be happy about it. You’ve got to fix it as soon as possible. As a goalie, you have to give your team a chance to win. You need to make that extra save. That’s our job. I’m not talking about Greisser. I’m talking about myself. I haven’t the past couple of games.”

Notes & quotes: Cal Clutterbuck participated in practice after missing the third period on Thursday with an unspecified issue but Trotz indicated he might be “doubtful” to play against the Hurricanes…Tom Kuhnhackl resumed practicing and Trotz said he should be available on Saturday after not being available at Ottawa with an unspecified injury.