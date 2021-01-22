Islanders are off to the necessary fast start in short season

The Islanders are set up to potentially have the good start so important given the NHL’s shortened, 56-game regular season with only half of the East Division’s eight teams qualifying for the playoffs.

They complete a home-and-home series against the Devils on Sunday night at Prudential Center after a thorough 4-1 win on Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders (3-1-0) then play Tuesday and Thursday nights at Washington and the Capitals are expected to be without captain Alex Ovechkin, No. 1 goalie Ilya Samsonov, top-six center Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov, all on the NHL’s COVID-absence list because of protocol violations. Samsonov has tested positive.

The Islanders then play back-to-back games at Philadelphia the next weekend against the East-leading Flyers to conclude a stretch of seven of their first nine on the road.

But the ingredients for a sustained good start — and we’re not promising the franchise-record 15-0-2 run the first two months of the 2019-20 season that fueled that postseason berth — have been evident in the Islanders’ first three wins.

Mathew Barzal’s top line with Jordan Eberle and captain Anders Lee has controlled the pace for extended stretches, with noted slow-starter Jordan Eberle scoring twice against the Devils.

Second-year defenseman Noah Dobson, who had two assists on Thursday, is growing into his full-time role and quarterbacking the first power-play unit. The Islanders were 2-for-3 on the power play on Thursday after starting the season 2-for-17.

And Semyon Varlamov (3-0-0, 0.33 goals-against average, .988 save percentage) has allowed just one goal and his shutout streak of 142:10 to start the season was the eighth best in NHL history and an Islanders’ team record.

"I think the last two years he has been pretty consistent the whole way through," said Barzal, who had a goal and two assists against the Devils. "To start the season, it’s really nice to see him come back and dominate in the net. He looks calm."

Barzal continuing to shoot more after his blistering shot over Scott Wedgewood’s shoulder in Thursday’s first period is also crucial.

"He could be a 30- to 40-goal scorer if he had that mentality to shoot the puck," coach Barry Trotz said. "He’s been a pass-first type of guy. But I think, being dangerous by shooting the puck, you can then open yourself up for more opportunities to pass the puck. He’s worked on that."

Notes & quotes: The Islanders did not practice on Friday…The AHL announced a 24-game schedule from Feb. 5-May 8 for the Islanders’ Bridgeport affiliate, solely against Hartford and Providence, the two other Atlantic Division teams. Fans will not be allowed in any of those three buildings … Andrew Ladd, in the fifth season of a seven-year, $38.5 million deal and not on the Islanders’ roster nor their taxi squad, is also not included on the Sound Tigers’ 28-man training camp roster. His contract is considered buried. That gives the Islanders $1.075 million of salary cap relief, though Ladd still counts $4.43 million toward the cap.