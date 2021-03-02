Barry Trotz thought about giving rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin his first consecutive starts in the NHL.

Ultimately, the Islanders coach started Semyon Varlamov for Tuesday night’s game against the Devils at Prudential Center.

Sorokin blanked the Penguins, 2-0, with 20 saves on Sunday at Nassau Coliseum for his second straight shutout after a 3-0 win in Buffalo on Feb. 16, also with 20 saves.

Sorokin, a third-round pick in 2014, had 43 shutouts over five all-star seasons in the KHL.

"I did give him some consideration," Trotz said. "I think what we’re finding with Ilya — and I think you’re going to see a lot more of him — is that it’s allowed him to continue to adjust. He works on a piece of his game from last game. I think as you get into the real bulk of it, he’s going to take on a bigger piece of the load for Varly here. He’s had plenty of time now to adjust. He’s had some failures and he’s had some successes and that’s how you grow as a goaltender in this league."

Sorokin is 2-2-1 with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders were shut out in his first two starts, including a 5-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 16 when Varlamov, the intended starter, was injured in pre-game warmups.

Contact concerns

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was put on the NHL’s protocol list on Tuesday and the team also announced assistant coach Todd Reirden was unavailable for Tuesday night’s game against the Flyers because of COVID protocols.

The Islanders played the Penguins twice this weekend at the Coliseum but did not have anybody on the league’s protocol list.

"We can only focus on what we’re doing here," Michael Dal Colle said.