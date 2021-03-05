There will come a time for deeper reflection and appreciation, maybe five years from now, maybe when his career has ended. But Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock knows he’s lucky to have played as much as hockey as he has through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s brought a semblance of normalcy with so many other aspects of daily life interrupted or altered.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the NHL pausing last season on March 12, 2020 before ultimately resuming play in postseason bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton through August and September.

"Everyone is going to look back on these years," Pulock said in a private chat with Newsday this week. "Hopefully this is the last time that we have to deal with this in our lifetime. The playoffs, playing in a bubble and hanging out with each other for 50-some days. Those are some memories that we will remember. If you look at the year, it’s pretty fortunate that we’ve been able to play the amount of hockey that we have."

The Islanders reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993 while playing in empty arenas in the two Canadian cities. Pulock expects that experience, and navigating through the pandemic, will bind this group together forever.

"This group has been together for a few years now," Pulock said. "Last summer, really pulled everyone together. The guys that came in [Jean-Gabriel] Pageau and [Andy] Greene, I think having them in that playoff run did bring us together. I think we always will be connected because of that situation."

There are obviously still concessions to the pandemic even though this shortened 56-game regular season is being played in the home arenas, not in sequestered bubbles. All games are within the division — often in multi-game series — to limit travel, and fans are just starting to re-enter the buildings.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders will host 1,000 Northwell Health front-line workers in appreciation for their work and sacrifices during the pandemic for Thursday’s game against the Devils, marking this season’s first game in front of an audience at Nassau Coliseum.

Still, the relentless, condensed schedule seems to have benefitted the Islanders, whose blue-collar work ethic suits the playoff-like feel to each game.

"I think our style and our structure of how we can defend and kind of frustrate teams, it’s kind of like a playoff style," Pulock said. "Playing little mini-playoff series against teams, I think maybe that helps us. We’ve done a good job of making adjustments we need to make.

"Every game is so important when it comes to the standings. It’s a different experience. I kind of like playing the same team back to back. But, obviously, I think we all would enjoy if things got back to normal now."

No. 1,700

Barry Trotz will become the third coach in NHL history to reach 1,700 games when he hits that milestone Tuesday night against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum. Trotz, who has also coached the Predators and Capitals, has been behind an NHL bench since 1998.

"It’s just extremely impressive," captain Anders Lee said. "It says a lot about Barry and his work ethic and who he is as a person. I think anyone that’s worked with him or played for him understands how genuine a guy he is and how much everyone means to him. Kudos to him for everything that he’s accomplished and has worked so hard for."

Scotty Bowman, whose career spanned 1968-2002 with five teams, is the all-time NHL leader in games coached with 2,141. The Panthers’ Joel Quenneville, who has led four teams since 1997, will coach his 1,730th game on Tuesday.

Mr. Gretzky

Walter Gretzky, No. 99’s father, passed away on Thursday at age 82. And while the elder Gretzky never played professional hockey, he was nearly as well-regarded around the NHL as his Hall of Fame son Wayne.

Trotz said he never had the pleasure of meeting Walter Gretzky but had a deep respect for him and all he did in coaching his son how to play the game.

"My condolences go out to the Gretzky family," Trotz said. "You hear all the good stories. I don’t think there’s a bad word that has ever been spoken about Walter Gretzky. He’s probably the hockey dad. I think he was the one that really inspired the outdoor rink for so many. His passing hurts the hockey community."

Trotz added he took a moment to address Gretzky’s passing at Friday’s practice.

"We told all our players, just a reminder through this pandemic, make sure you call your parents tonight. You never know."