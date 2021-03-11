Like many around the NHL, the Islanders were excited about the league’s new seven-year, $2.8 billion deal to return to ESPN, with an emphasis on streaming.

Coach Barry Trotz called the network a "really good partner" with "iconic music."

Mathew Barzal said the news was "exciting."

"We, as a league and as players, we want to be recognized," Barzal said. "Basketball and football get a ton of coverage, so we can chomp into that a little bit. That would be great for our league. Hockey, it really is the most entertaining sport. It’s the fastest sport. It requires the most skill. It’s physical and the pace is so high. There’s so much intensity for an 82-game season. I think the regular folk are going to jump on the bandwagon."

Trotz: Varlamov No. 1

Russian rookie Ilya Sorokin started for the fourth time in seven games but for just the eighth time this season. And Trotz, who has alternated his goalies for the past eight games, said Semyon Varlamov remains his top starter

Trotz split the work fairly equitably his first two seasons with the Islanders, first between Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss and, last season, between Varlamov and Greiss.

"Varly still, to me, is our No. 1 goaltender," Trotz said. "I think Ilya has made lots of strides. He’s getting closer. My comfort level with him is good. As we get a bigger body of work, you’ll see, hopefully me trending more toward the Greiss-Lehner situation."

Isles files

Trotz entered Thursday one win shy of becoming the third Islanders coach to reach 100 wins and Lou Lamoriello was one win shy of becoming the team’s fourth general manager to reach that mark…The Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport had their postponed game against Hartford this past Saturday rescheduled to April 13 at 1 p.m.