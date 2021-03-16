Defenseman Noah Dobson remained on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list for a third straight day and was out of the lineup for a second game in a row as the Islanders concluded a three-game road trip with a game against the Capitals on Tuesday night.

Still, it was good news for the Islanders that no new players joined Dobson on the league’s protocol list after Jean-Gabriel Pageau was cleared on Monday.

Both players missed Sunday’s 3-2 four-round shootout win over the Devils at Prudential Center after being added to the league’s protocol list that day. It marked the first time this season the Islanders have had players miss a game because of COVID protocols.

Being on the NHL protocol list is not confirmation that a player has tested positive, as was the case with Josh Bailey’s one day stint on Jan. 20. To exit protocol, players must not be showing symptoms and test negative twice over a 48-hour period.

Sebastian Aho again replaced Dobson in the lineup, knowing well in advance this time as compared to Sunday. Aho had removed his equipment after taking pregame warmups against the Devils and was prepared to be a healthy scratch — as he had been all season — when Dobson was a last-minute scratch after he took pregame warmups.

Aho logged 10:38 on Sunday and got the assist on Kieffer Bellow’s opening goal when his initial shot was deflected.

"I think he played really well, especially in that situation," defenseman Adam Pelech said. "It’s not easy getting the call at the last second. We were all really excited to see him get on the board early there. We all have confidence in him and we know he’s a good player and he could step in at any moment."

Trotz on Ovechkin

Barry Trotz spent four seasons coaching the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin and has repeatedly ranked him as the greatest goal scorer in the NHL.

Ovechkin tied Phil Esposito for sixth place on the NHL’s all-time list with career goal No. 717 in Monday night’s 6-0 win in Buffalo.

"He’s dangerous all over the ice," Trotz said. "He’s such a great shooter and I termed him probably the greatest goal scorer of maybe all time. There’s no one like him from a standpoint physically. No one shoots the puck like him. He’s dangerous every time he’s on the ice. He’s a much better playmaker than people give him credit for even though he’s such a great goal scorer."

On his way?

Anatoly Golyshev, 26, may finally join the Islanders organization after being a fourth-round pick in 2016.

The forward had his KHL contract terminated by Yekaterinburg Avtomobilist on Tuesday, clearing the way for his move to North America. The 5-7, 187-pound, left-shooting Golyshev spent eight seasons in the KHL and holds franchise records with 109 goals and 220 points in his 403 career games.

Isles files

Austin Czarnik remained in the Islanders’ lineup, moving to Pageau’s left wing after centering the third line on Sunday…Leo Komarov, Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston were the healthy scratches.