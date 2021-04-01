The Islanders’ wide-open, 8-4 win was not the game either they or the Capitals expected to play.

But it was great entertainment, especially a wacky first period with six combined goals and two goalie switches for the Capitals. The teams meet four more times this month.

"These games are fun because you’ve got two good teams, two intense teams," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. "There’s only one stat that really matters to a coach at the end of the day: Did you win or lose? We won tonight as a team."

Mathew Barzal had his third career hat trick with two spectacular goals, Jordan Eberle added two goals and the Islanders matched the Capitals and Penguins atop the East Division with 50 points as they set a season high for goals before a sell-out crowd of 1,400 at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders (23-10-7) opened a season-high, six-game homestand after dropping two games in Pittsburgh. And, it was their first win in four tries against the Capitals.

"The importance of the game was huge," said Eberle, who tied the game at 1 off Leo Komarov’s superb feed at 5:02 of the first period and then took Barzal’s pass for a 6-3 lead at 8:08 of the second period. "Dropping two in Pittsburgh and still on the heels of these guys. We knew we needed to win. I didn’t expect it to be this type of game, but they’ve got a lot of firepower over there."

The rollicking first period took little time to go full-out bizarre.

Just 30 seconds in, Capitals starting goalie Ilya Samsonov (18 saves) was forced into concussion protocol after teammate T.J. Oshie caught him high with his left shoulder as he skated behind the crease. Vitek Vanecek came in and allowed two goals on nine shots before Samsonov returned at 16:56.

But the Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 1:01 on their first shot, a one-timer by defenseman John Carlson that sailed past Semyon Varlamov (18 saves). It marked the fifth straight game the Islanders have yielded the first goal.

"You don’t want to dig a hole early," said Brock Nelson, who pushed the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 at 17:32 of the first period. "Today was a little strange, their goalie gets knocked out by their own guy. I thought we did a good job of getting back on the attack."

After Barzal assisted on Eberle’s score, he had the first of his jaw-dropping goals, skating the puck end-to-end and past, in order, Tom Wilson and defensemen Zdeno Chara and Nick Jensen before lifting a wrist shot from the right circle past Vanecek to make it 2-1 at 16:09.

"Aside from my three and with Ebs’ two, we were just playing good hockey all night," Barzal, who matched a career-high with five points, said of his line. "I think we probably could have had even two or three more. It just seemed like every time we got the puck we were making clean breakouts and clean rushes and just finding each other."

Barzal's jaw-dropping goal No. 2 came when a he spun and shot with just his right arm on the stick from a sharp angle on the left at 18:53 of the first period, made it 4-2.

He completed his hat trick with the game’s final goal at 18:54 of the third period, again at the crease, batting the puck in out of the air.

"He’s a special talent, there’s no question about it," said Josh Bailey, who made it 7-4 at 3:13 of the third period. "It’s great to see him get rewarded. I really feel like the last few games he’s really been buzzing out there. He earned it tonight."