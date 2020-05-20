Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of Bobby Nystrom’s overtime goal to give the Islanders a 5-4 win in the deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final over the Philadelphia Flyers.

And, to mark the start of the Islanders’ dynasty as they went on to win four straight Cups, MSG Networks on Sunday is re-airing the four victories over the Flyers, culminating with lifting the Cup on May 24, 1980.

The four games will be shown on MSG Plus, starting at 2 p.m.

The Islanders opened their first trip to the Cup Final with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 at Philadelphia on May 13, 1980. Stefan Persson’s power-play goal at 16:18 of the third period forced overtime and Denis Potvin’s power-play goal, his second tally of the game, won it at 4:07 of the first overtime.

The Islanders’ 6-2 win in Game 3 on May 17, 1980 — after they lost Game 2, 8-3, two days earlier — will be shown at 4 p.m. The Islanders built a six-goal lead through two periods on a shorthanded goal from Lorne Henning, two power-play goals from Potvin and additional power-play goals from Bryan Trottier, Mike Bossy and Clark Gillies

At 6 p.m., the Islanders’ 5-2 win in Game 4 on May 19, 1980, will be re-aired. Bossy opened the scoring with a first-period power-play goal and Butch Goring, Trottier, Nystrom and Gillies also scored.

Game 6 will be shown at 8 p.m. Potvin and Bossy had power-play goals, Duane Sutter added a first-period goal and John Tonelli, as he would also do in overtime, set up Nystrom for a second-period goal. The Islanders had lost Game 5, 6-3, in Philadelphia on May 22, 1980.