47-27-8, 2nd place in Metropolitan Division, playoff qualifier

The improved Flyers, Devils and Rangers should make the Metro a tougher division but the Islanders still figure to be in contention for first place. There should be enough depth among the forwards and defensemen to offset the inevitable injuries but losing either of their goalies for an extended period is the biggest threat to them making the playoffs for a second straight season.

Andrew Gross has been covering the Islanders for Newsday since 2018.