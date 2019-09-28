TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Newsday reporter Andrew Gross' prediction for the Islanders in 2019-20

Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks on against

Barry Trotz of the Islanders looks on against the Rangers during the third period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

47-27-8, 2nd place in Metropolitan Division, playoff qualifier

The improved Flyers, Devils and Rangers should make the Metro a tougher division but the Islanders still figure to be in contention for first place. There should be enough depth among the forwards and defensemen to offset the inevitable injuries but losing either of their goalies for an extended period is the biggest threat to them making the playoffs for a second straight season.

Andrew Gross has been covering the Islanders for Newsday since 2018.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso #20 of the Mets follows through Lennon: One man's choices for MLB's postseason awards
Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his Pete Alonso hits 53rd homer to set new rookie record
Michael Conforto of the Mets connects on a Mets can expect a strong Braves for years to come
Manager Aaron Boone of the Yankees looks on Yankees not boasting about dominance over Twins
Head coach David Quinn of the New York Colin Stephenson's prediction for the Rangers in 2019-20
Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton pumps his fist Paxton says glute won't impact him
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search