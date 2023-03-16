Islanders can't seem to find consistency on the power play

ANAHEIM, Calif. — To say the Islanders have had a see-saw ride with their power play efficiency this season is an understatement.

They entered Wednesday night’s game against the Ducks at Honda Center on a two-game losing streak. And they went 0-for-8 on the man advantage in those defeats, including 0-for-3 as the Islanders opened their three-game California swing with a 5-2 loss to the Kings on Tuesday night.

The Kings turned the game with two second-period power-play goals within one minute. The Islanders could generate just two man-advantage shots.

“Not getting the puck in the zone,” coach Lane Lambert said when asked the main issue. “They did a really good job on their forecheck and we didn’t do a good enough job on our breakouts.”

Poor zone entries were also an issue during a 3-for-64 power-play slump in December and January.

But Lambert doesn’t believe the power play has slipped again to those depths.

“I think you would hope to look at it as a one-off,” Lambert said. “Sometimes the other team does a pretty good job and you have to give them credit, too. But we had a couple of real important power plays in the third period where we didn’t generate anything.”

Lambert re-inserted Jean-Gabriel Pageau onto the second power-play unit for defenseman Ryan Pulock.

Overall, the Islanders entered Wednesday ranked 29th in the NHL on the power play at 32-for-194 (16.5%). But they also went 6-for-17 (35.3%) in the first six games after Bo Horvat was acquired from the Canucks during the All-Star break.

No injury updates

Lambert said he had no updates on either Mathew Barzal or Otto Koivula, with both out because of lower-body injuries. Neither is on the trip.

“I’m out here and they’re there,” Lambert said. “So I’m not looking at them right now.”