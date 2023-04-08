Injured Alexander Romanov misses his third straight game

The Islanders have two regular-season games remaining after facing the Flyers on Saturday night at UBS Arena and it’s becoming more doubtful defenseman Alexander Romanov will be able to rejoin the lineup before Wednesday’s finale against the Canadiens.

Romanov missed his third game with an upper-body injury and coach Lane Lambert said the physical blueliner, listed as day-to-day, has not yet resumed skating.

Romanov appeared to hurt his left arm in a 5-0 road loss to the Lightning on April 1 after tangling with Corey Perry during a second-period scrum. Romanov immediately exited to the dressing room but returned for the third period.

Romanov, 23, has two goals and 20 assists in 76 games in his first season with the Islanders after president/general manager Lou Lamoriello sent the 13th overall pick to the Canadiens for him in a draft-day deal.

Still tinkering

The Islanders entered Saturday’s match 0-for-11 on the power play over the previous six games so Lambert spent Saturday’s morning skate continuing to look for the right combination.

He moved Bo Horvat back into the bumper position between the circles after trying him on both the left and right half-walls in previous games. He also returned Horvat and Anders Lee back to defenseman Noah Dobson’s top unit. Pierre Engvall and Zach Parise were returned to the second unit quarterbacked by rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc.

“We’re just continuing to look to see what we can spark,” Lambert said.

Isles files

Mathew Barzal, out since Feb. 18 with what is believed to be a knee injury, has been skating on his own for a week but still has yet to rejoin his teammates as he did not participate in Saturday’s morning skate . . . Josh Bailey was a healthy scratch for the ninth time in 11 games. Ross Johnston and Parker Wotherspoon also remained healthy scratches.