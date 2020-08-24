If there was a pool for which player would score the first goal for the Islanders in their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers, Andy Greene likely would not have been the favorite to win it.

The mild-mannered defenseman with the grey beard hadn’t scored a playoff goal in over 10 years when the Isles and Flyers faced off in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Monday in Toronto. But it was the 5-11, 190-pound Greene, hardly known for a cannon slap shot, who opened the scoring in the Isles’ 4-0 victory in Game 1 Monday night when he took a return pass from Brock Nelson and whacked a slapper from just inside the blue line that snaked its way through traffic and somehow beat Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart on the glove side at 6:06 of the first period.

For Greene, the former Devils captain acquired by the Islanders on Feb. 16 eight days before the NHL trade deadline, it was his first playoff goal since April 16, 2010, when he scored against the very same Flyers while playing for the Devils. That goal came against goaltender Brian Boucher, who was working this game as the in-between bench reporter.

According to Islanders statistician Eric Hornick, Greene, 37, became the oldest Islander to score a playoff goal since Ed Westfall scored in 1979 at age 38.

But the goal wasn’t Greene’s only major contribution of the game’s opening period. With 1:31 remaining in the period, as the Islanders backed up against a Flyers rush, Greene came up with a huge blocked shot on an attempt by Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny that likely saved a goal. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov was caught on the front side post as the pass came across to Konecny, who thought he was shooting around Greene and into a vacant net. But Greene somehow threw his right leg behind him and deflected the puck away with his skate. He had four blocked shots in 17:45 of ice time.

The Islanders survived an onslaught by the Flyers in the second period before their other trade deadline acquisition, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, scored at 2:54 of the third period. Anders Lee scored at 8:50 of the third to put the Isles up, 3-0.

Greene, set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, was acquired by the Islanders — in a trade by Lou Lamoriello, his former general manager with the Devils — to fortify the Isles' defense, following the apparent season-ending injury suffered by Adam Pelech. And he was playing some solid hockey for the Islanders until the NHL season was paused on March 12 due to the coronavirus. Pelech got healthy during the four-and-a-half months between the time play stopped and restarted Aug. 1 in the Toronto bubble. When the postseason began for the Islanders, Greene was left out of the lineup.

But an injury to Johnny Boychuk forced Islanders coach Barry Trotz to put Greene into Boychuk’s place, and Greene has been so steady — and the Islanders have played so well as a team —that Trotz decided not to re-insert Boychuk to the lineup when he was healthy. Greene, with a lefthanded shot playing the right side, partnered with Nick Leddy, appearing in eight games. He had collected two assists, with a plus/minus of plus-6 entering Monday.