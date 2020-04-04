Andy Greene expects to continue his NHL career next season. But whether the former Devils captain and impending unrestricted free agent ever plays for the Islanders again with this season paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic is very much uncertain.

“Oh, yeah, for sure, in my mind, I’m definitely going to play,” Greene told Newsday this week.

But there are no guarantees the NHL will be able to resume its season and there are no guarantees the Islanders will seek to re-sign Greene, 37, after he was acquired from the Devils on Feb. 16 to fill the gaping lineup hole left when Adam Pelech suffered an Achilles’ tendon injury on Jan. 2.

He is in the final season of a five-year, $25 million deal he signed when current Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello was the Devils’ boss. Greene said he has had no discussions about his long-term future with Lamoriello, who signed Greene as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) in 2006.

Greene went on to play 923 games over 13-plus seasons with the Devils.

“It’s my first time going through a lot of situations the last two months here, not even including what we’re going through right now,” said Greene, who is spending the NHL’s self-quarantine period at his New Jersey home with his wife, Rachel, and their two young sons. “It’s one of those things in terms of what’s going to happen next year, we’ve got to figure out what’s going to finish this year off and then worry about that when we get there. I’m not going to worry about it. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Greene added he would be open to remaining with the Islanders next season. But he also remains open-minded about exploring all his options.

“I loved my three weeks that I’ve been there,” Greene said of the Islanders. “It’s been a very unique situation. The familiarity [with Lamoriello] and the guys have been great. It’s a great situation there in terms of everything they do as an organization. I’ll focus and worry about what we’re going through now and we’ll figure everything out later and go from there.”

Greene said he never expected to have any long-term discussions with Lamoriello until the offseason.

“When everything happened, it was just, ‘Let’s focus on what’s at hand, get situated, fit in with the group and go from there,’” Greene said.

There’s a chance Pelech, who has yet to resume skating, may be available again if the season resumes, particularly if play is pushed deep into the summer. He’s certainly expected to be ready for the next training camp.

Lamoriello declined to comment when asked by Newsday last week whether he expects to try and re-sign Greene.

The Islanders, who struggled since a franchise-record 15-0-2 run ended on Nov. 25, went 2-5-4 after acquiring Greene. He had three assists in 10 games, missing a 3-2 overtime loss at St. Louis on Feb. 27 with what appeared to be a left shoulder issue.

They were 0-3-4 after acquiring center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators on Feb. 24.

“No one player or two players will change how the team plays,” said Lamoriello, who described himself as “extremely optimistic” the NHL season would resume. “We still feel very comfortable and confident that the two players we brought in are going to be an asset to us once we get going, without question.”

Greene said he has moments when he thinks about whether the season will resume and other times when he tries to only focus on the things he can control.

“You can’t sit there right now and go, ‘We’re done, I’m not going to train or do this,’ ” Greene said. “Then, all of a sudden, in three weeks, this is where we’re at and we’re going to try something. All of a sudden, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, what have I been doing?’

“I’ve been getting up every morning, training, doing pretty good workouts and trying, I think, to mentally stay sharp,” Greene added. “It’s a good release and a good focus to get dialed in there for an hour or two or however long your workout is.”