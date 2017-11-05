This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Mathew Barzal hands out five assists in Islanders’ win

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield is congratulated by teammates

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield is congratulated by teammates after his goal during the first period on Nov. 5, 2017, at Barclays Center.

By Arthur Staple  arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
Mathew Barzal had five assists and the Islanders took care of the Avalanche, 6-4, on a strange Sunday night in Brooklyn.

Colorado center Matt Duchene left the ice at 9:23 of the first period, having been traded to the Senators after dressing for the game. The Islanders took advantage of the shorthanded Avs, scoring four goals off Colorado players while going 2-for-2 on the power play, both by Nick Leddy early in the second period.

Jordan Eberle also had two, both set up by Barzal, who set an Isles franchise rookie record for assists in a game. Scott Mayfield and Johnny Boychuk had the other Islander goals as they went to 5-0-1 at Barclays Center this season.

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

