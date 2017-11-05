Mathew Barzal had five assists and the Islanders took care of the Avalanche, 6-4, on a strange Sunday night in Brooklyn.

Colorado center Matt Duchene left the ice at 9:23 of the first period, having been traded to the Senators after dressing for the game. The Islanders took advantage of the shorthanded Avs, scoring four goals off Colorado players while going 2-for-2 on the power play, both by Nick Leddy early in the second period.

Jordan Eberle also had two, both set up by Barzal, who set an Isles franchise rookie record for assists in a game. Scott Mayfield and Johnny Boychuk had the other Islander goals as they went to 5-0-1 at Barclays Center this season.