DENVER — Derick Brassard didn’t spend long enough with the Avalanche to make his return with the Islanders on Wednesday night anything special. His tenure was just 20 regular-season games and nine more in the playoffs for his third team last season.

But Brassard knows how meaningful the game will be for goalie Semyon Varlamov, who spent the previous eight seasons with the Avalanche before signing a four-year, $20 million deal with the Islanders.

Varlamov, who has allowed just three goals in the last two games and had a 32-save shutout in a 1-0 win over the Avalanche at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 6, is expected to be in net on Wednesday at Pepsi Center as the Islanders conclude a four-game Western road trip that has started 0-3-0.

“He’s been playing really well right now,” Brassard said. “It’s always special for players go back. I’m sure he’s going to try to do his best and play well. I think he’s going to have a chip on his shoulder and, hopefully, we can take that energy.”

“I was there eight great years, it became home for me,” said Varlamov, who has appeared in four straight games. “I have a lot of friends there. Of course, it will bring a lot of memories.”

The only thing Varlamov cannot provide is scoring and the Islanders have just one goal on this road trip, which started with a 5-0 loss at Nashville and a 1-0 defeat at Vegas before Monday afternoon’s 2-1 loss at Arizona as Varlamov made 30 saves. It’s the first time the Islanders have lost three straight in regulation under coach Barry Trotz.

“Everybody looks at just the scoring,” Trotz said. “We’ve only given up three goals in two games. We’re getting lots of chances and we’re playing pretty good defense at the same time. There are two parts of our game [goaltending and defense] that are better. We just need the third part.”

Trotz ran an up-tempo, 35-minute practice on Tuesday focusing on operating in tight spaces, making quick on-ice decisions, quick passes, quick shots and getting open quickly. At one point, Trotz stopped a two-on-one drill to emphatically demonstrate that if a player takes too long to stickhandle or shoot on the odd-man breaks, the goals will never come.

Trotz said afterward the aim was to bring some “joy” back into the Islanders’ game with a re-energizing, competitive practice.

Varlamov is likely to have that competitive edge naturally against his former team.

“Tomorrow is going to be a new game, a new challenge,” Varlamov said. “It’ll be a different atmosphere now playing in Denver. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Notes & Quotes:

Defenseman Ryan Pulock had a maintenance day off from practice after logging 20:22 against the Coyotes, including three shifts over the final 5:24 with his final one lasting 2:02 until the buzzer…Cole Bardreau cleared waivers and was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, leaving one spot open on the 23-man NHL roster.