In retrospect, Barry Trotz wasn’t trying to be prophetic. If anything, the coach believes he was a bit premature in telling his former team, the Capitals, they would have to get through the Islanders in their quest for a second straight Stanley Cup.

Yet the teams met for a third time on Friday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum vying for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Trotz was invited into the Capitals’ dressing room to receive his Stanley Cup ring and address his former players before the Islanders’ 4-1 loss at Barclays Center on Nov. 26.

“You can do it again, too,” Trotz told the Capitals that night. “You’ll have to go through the [expletive] Island, OK?”

“With all due respect, that was really early in the year,” Trotz said on Friday. “I said it with the belief that, hopefully, we can get to the stage where you have to go through us. That was probably game 20 in the year [actually 23]. You’re not sure where you’re going to fit.”

Trotz called coaching against the Capitals the first time “strange” and his first return to Washington, where he spent the previous four seasons, for a 2-0 win on Jan. 18, “awkward.”

Friday, though, was “old hat.”

Isles files

Trotz started with the same defensive pairs and line combinations as Thursday night’s 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs. That meant D Thomas Hickey was a healthy scratch in favor of Scott Mayfield for the second straight game after being activated off long-term injured reserve for Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Flames…LW Anthony Beauvillier played in his 200th NHL regular-season game…Ds Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg and Fs Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston remained the other healthy scratches…The Islanders will not practice on Saturday before hosting the Flyers on Sunday afternoon.