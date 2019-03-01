TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Barry Trotz on facing the Capitals again: It's 'oId hat'

Trotz called coaching against the Capitals the first time "strange" and his first return to Washington, where he spent the previous four seasons, for a 2-0 win on Jan. 18, "awkward."

Head coach Barry Trotz, Mathew Barzal and Leo

Head coach Barry Trotz, Mathew Barzal and Leo Komarov of the Islanders on the bench against the Wild at Barclays Center on Sunday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

In retrospect, Barry Trotz wasn’t trying to be prophetic. If anything, the coach believes he was a bit premature in telling his former team, the Capitals, they would have to get through the Islanders in their quest for a second straight Stanley Cup.

Yet the teams met for a third time on Friday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum vying for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Trotz was invited into the Capitals’ dressing room to receive his Stanley Cup ring and address his former players before the Islanders’ 4-1 loss at Barclays Center on Nov. 26.

“You can do it again, too,” Trotz told the Capitals that night. “You’ll have to go through the [expletive] Island, OK?”

“With all due respect, that was really early in the year,” Trotz said on Friday. “I said it with the belief that, hopefully, we can get to the stage where you have to go through us. That was probably game 20 in the year [actually 23]. You’re not sure where you’re going to fit.”

Trotz called coaching against the Capitals the first time “strange” and his first return to Washington, where he spent the previous four seasons, for a 2-0 win on Jan. 18, “awkward.”

Friday, though, was “old hat.”

Isles files

Trotz started with the same defensive pairs and line combinations as Thursday night’s 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs. That meant D Thomas Hickey was a healthy scratch in favor of Scott Mayfield for the second straight game after being activated off long-term injured reserve for Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Flames…LW Anthony Beauvillier played in his 200th NHL regular-season game…Ds Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg and Fs Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston remained the other healthy scratches…The Islanders will not practice on Saturday before hosting the Flyers on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former Mets outfielder Art Shamsky has written a Shamsky details Seaver's ailing health in book
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up for Haskins: It would be dream come true to play for Giants
Last year's NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob Cy of contentment: deGrom ramps up to 99 mph already
Mets outfielder Carlos Gomez, shown here during his Sources: Mets, Gomez work toward minor-league deal
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks to throw Haskins shows 'face of the franchise' ability with media
Jets defensive end Leonard Williams reacts after a Gase likes Williams' pass disruption skills