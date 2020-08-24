Barry Trotz has been an NHL coach since 1998. But he acknowledged he’s learned “a lot” from veteran executive Lou Lamoriello, who hired him a month after taking over as the Islanders’ president on May 22, 2018.

The Islanders opened their best-of-seven series against the Flyers on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, marking the second straight second-round appearance under the Lamoriello-Trotz tandem.

“I think the biggest thing with Lou is he doesn’t let the emotions get in the way,” Trotz said. “He understands the emotions of a coach after a game, winning and losing. I think he has a really good sense of that because he’s coached (at Providence College and interim stints with the Devils). A lot of organizations you have people who have not coached and they forget about those emotions.”

Selling well

The Islanders reported on Monday ticket demand remains high for their new UBS Arena at Belmont Park, set to open for the 2021-22 season. The team reported only 20% of season tickets remain available and more than one-third of the suites were sold over the last two weeks.

“The support from our loyal Islanders’ fans across the metro New York region has been tremendous,” Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said in a statement.

Zero positives

For a fourth straight week, the NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 results in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles after administering 4,644 tests last week.

Notes & quotes

Right wing Cal Clutterbuck returned to the Islanders’ lineup after missing the clinching Game 5 of the first-round series against the Capitals with an undisclosed issue. Burly Ross Johnston remained in the lineup while Michael Dal Colle was a healthy scratch after playing in Game 5…Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel was back in the Flyers’ lineup after missing the clinching Game 6 of their first-round series against the Canadiens with a lower-body issue. That made James van Riemsdyk a healthy scratch.