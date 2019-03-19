Michael Dal Colle will play again soon for the Islanders.

At least that’s coach Barry Trotz’s plan.

The 22-year-old forward was a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game as the Islanders faced the Bruins on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. Dal Colle has two goals and three assists in 23 NHL games this season and Trotz has used him among the top six as his trust in Dal Colle’s defensive game has grown.

Dal Colle just hasn’t played much special teams for the Islanders and that’s the deciding factor, Trotz said.

But Trotz indicated center Casey Cizikas’ return from a two-game absence should bode well for Dal Colle.

“If we get healthy in some areas, I think I’ll be a little more flexible with Michael,” Trotz said. “That’s the only thing really holding him out of the lineup for me.”

Boychuk remains out

D Johnny Boychuk remained a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game after missing one game with an apparent left shoulder injury. Thomas Hickey, who missed 29 games while on long-term injured reserve from Dec. 18-Feb. 26, then played in just one of the first seven games after being activated, has played his way back into the lineup in Boychuk’s absence.

“I just like our six right now,” Trotz said.

Isles files

D Adam Pelech played in his 200th NHL game and has showed marked improvement starting in mid-January. “I think he just got firmer,” Trotz said. “I just like his confidence. Sometimes, he didn’t have that trust in that . . . ” C Valtteri Filppula turns 35 on Wednesday and D Nick Leddy will be 28 . . . There was a video tribute for Bruins’ backup goalie Jaroslav Halak, who played for the Islanders from 2014-18 . . . C Valtteri Filppula turns 35 on Wednesday and D Nick Leddy turns 28 . . . Fs Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl and Ds Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg also were healthy scratches.