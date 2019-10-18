TODAY'S PAPER
Barry Trotz happy to finally take Islanders on the road

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz watches from the

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz watches from the bench during the second period of the game at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Sure, Barry Trotz, originally from nearby Dauphin, always likes the chance to see some family members and friends. But the Islanders coach really just wanted his team to play any place outside of New York for a bit.

The Islanders opened their season with three straight home games and played five of their first six at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. Overall, 12 of the Islanders’ first 17 games are at home.

“We needed to get on the road,” Trotz said as the Islanders beat the Jets, 3-1, on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place. “We were getting a little stale. Through training camp and the early part of our schedule was home heavy.”

The Islanders conclude this quick road trip on Saturday night at Columbus.

“Every time you go on a road trip, you want to win the first game,” winning goalie Semyon Varlamov said. “It sets the tone. This was a big game for us.”

The Islanders do not take an extended road trip until playing five of six on the road from Nov. 16-27, including a three-game California swing.

Wilde to Bridgeport

Defenseman Bode Wilde (ankle) was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after the 41st overall pick in 2018 missed all of training camp.

“I assume he’s very close,” Trotz said. “I would say he’s going to Bridgeport because he can resume full practice. Is he ready to play? Probably not, that’s probably unrealistic. The timeframe is unidentified.”

Isles files

Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson and left wing Matt Martin remained the healthy scratches for the third straight game…Right wing Jordan Eberle (lower body) missed his second game in a row and is not on the trip…Captain Anders Lee had his eight-game goal streak against the Jets snapped…Left wing Ross Johnston did not log a shift in the third period

